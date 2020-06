Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar

Cozy One Bedroom House In Beacon Hill - This super cozy one bedroom one bathroom home located in the middle of Beacon Hill makes commuting anywhere in Seattle a dream. Whether you prefer to bike, drive or take public transportation - this is a great place to call home. There is a new secure shed in the back yard for tons of extra storage and/or as a work space. Close to parks, shopping, restaurants and coffee shops - you will enjoy all this neighborhood has to offer.



*Please note - this house is about 480 sq. ft and has ceilings under 7ft. tall.



*All applicants over 18 must apply

*$50 application fee

*Tenants responsible for all utilities

*All calls will be considered as a prescreening of potential tenants

*Must view rental before applying

*Pets negotiable with monthly pet rent and must be screened through PetScreening.com



