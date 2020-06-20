All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 5440 Leary Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
5440 Leary Way
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:20 AM

5440 Leary Way

5440 Leary Ave NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Ballard
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5440 Leary Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
sauna
Ballard is the neighborhood to be in, walk to EVERYTHING! Blossoming with new restaurants from the best chefs, lounges to hear live music, walk to banks, coffee shops, shopping, 4 grocery stores, anything you need! Ballard has a great year around farmers market and wonderful night life. You also can jump on 99 and I-5 in moments, not to mention buses that run downtown every 15 minutes. Great spacious floor plan! Not only do you have two bedrooms, you have a separate den and laundry room. With walk in closets you will never have a problem with storage in this modern condo! A great modern kitchen that opens to the living area, great for entertaining and a breakfast bar. Enjoy a cozy night on your private balcony or just curl up in front of the fireplace. W/S/T and 2 reserved parking spaces included! No showings till mid June but video available by request

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5440 Leary Way have any available units?
5440 Leary Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5440 Leary Way have?
Some of 5440 Leary Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5440 Leary Way currently offering any rent specials?
5440 Leary Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5440 Leary Way pet-friendly?
No, 5440 Leary Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5440 Leary Way offer parking?
Yes, 5440 Leary Way does offer parking.
Does 5440 Leary Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5440 Leary Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5440 Leary Way have a pool?
No, 5440 Leary Way does not have a pool.
Does 5440 Leary Way have accessible units?
No, 5440 Leary Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5440 Leary Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5440 Leary Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Apartments
1618 Bellevue Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
AMLI 535
535 Pontius Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Zephyr
200 Belmont Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Broadstone Sky
4745 40th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Northline
14355 Linden Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
LaVie at Queen Anne Apartments
229 Queen Anne Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Common Lake View
2227 Yale Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
Crown Hill Apartments
2761-2769 NW 80th St
Seattle, WA 98117

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University