5440 Leary Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar concierge elevator gym on-site laundry parking garage hot tub internet access sauna

Ballard is the neighborhood to be in, walk to EVERYTHING! Blossoming with new restaurants from the best chefs, lounges to hear live music, walk to banks, coffee shops, shopping, 4 grocery stores, anything you need! Ballard has a great year around farmers market and wonderful night life. You also can jump on 99 and I-5 in moments, not to mention buses that run downtown every 15 minutes. Great spacious floor plan! Not only do you have two bedrooms, you have a separate den and laundry room. With walk in closets you will never have a problem with storage in this modern condo! A great modern kitchen that opens to the living area, great for entertaining and a breakfast bar. Enjoy a cozy night on your private balcony or just curl up in front of the fireplace. W/S/T and 2 reserved parking spaces included! No showings till mid June but video available by request