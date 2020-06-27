All apartments in Seattle
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

5420-b Fauntleroy Way Sw

5420 Fauntleroy Way SW · No Longer Available
Location

5420 Fauntleroy Way SW, Seattle, WA 98136
Fairmount Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Unfurnished (except the large dining table unless tenant wants to keep it), 1,250-square-foot, townhouse unit located in the peaceful Fairmount Park neighborhood in Seattle, Washington.

It has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

The charming property comes with a garage- attached, 1 car/on-street parking (no permit required).

The bright and cozy interior features slate, carpet for the bedroom, polished hardwood floor, recessed/suspended lightings, big slider windows, sliding glass door, and fireplace. The lovely kitchen is equipped with appliances such as refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, oven/range, and microwave; fine cabinetry; and glossy countertops. It has installed central heating for climate control. The bedrooms are nice and cozy. Its elegant and neat bathrooms are furnished with a bathtub, shower stall enclosed in a glass panel, stand up sink wash, and both dual and single-sink, marble-topped vanities surmounted by a wide mirror. Chic lighting fixtures illuminate it.

For convenient laundry use, the home has a washer/dryer in-unit.

The exterior feature includes yard but only for tenants who live upstairs--- an awesome spot for relaxation, or an outside meal or play with the family or friends. The tenant must take care of it.

5420 Fauntleroy Way Southwest has a Walk Score of 57 out of 100. This location is Somewhat Walkable so some errands can be accomplished on foot.

Cats are not allowed; however, dogs are allowed regardless of size with a$500 pet deposit/pet.

Smoking is strictly prohibited on the property.

The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: cable and internet. The landlord will be responsible for the water, sewage, electricity, and trash.

Showings will start on August 7, 2019

Nearby parks: Fairmount Park, Camp Long, and Junction Plaza.

Nearby Schools:
Madison Middle School - 1.43 miles, 7/10
West Seattle High School - 1.65 miles, 6/10
Fairmount Park Elementary - 0.05 miles, 9/10
Louisa Boren STEM K-8 - 0.9

(RLNE5071578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

