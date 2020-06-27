5420-b Fauntleroy Way Sw

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Unfurnished (except the large dining table unless tenant wants to keep it), 1,250-square-foot, townhouse unit located in the peaceful Fairmount Park neighborhood in Seattle, Washington.



It has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.



The charming property comes with a garage- attached, 1 car/on-street parking (no permit required).



The bright and cozy interior features slate, carpet for the bedroom, polished hardwood floor, recessed/suspended lightings, big slider windows, sliding glass door, and fireplace. The lovely kitchen is equipped with appliances such as refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, oven/range, and microwave; fine cabinetry; and glossy countertops. It has installed central heating for climate control. The bedrooms are nice and cozy. Its elegant and neat bathrooms are furnished with a bathtub, shower stall enclosed in a glass panel, stand up sink wash, and both dual and single-sink, marble-topped vanities surmounted by a wide mirror. Chic lighting fixtures illuminate it.



For convenient laundry use, the home has a washer/dryer in-unit.



The exterior feature includes yard but only for tenants who live upstairs--- an awesome spot for relaxation, or an outside meal or play with the family or friends. The tenant must take care of it.



5420 Fauntleroy Way Southwest has a Walk Score of 57 out of 100. This location is Somewhat Walkable so some errands can be accomplished on foot.



Cats are not allowed; however, dogs are allowed regardless of size with a$500 pet deposit/pet.



Smoking is strictly prohibited on the property.



The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: cable and internet. The landlord will be responsible for the water, sewage, electricity, and trash.



Showings will start on August 7, 2019



Nearby parks: Fairmount Park, Camp Long, and Junction Plaza.



Nearby Schools:

Madison Middle School - 1.43 miles, 7/10

West Seattle High School - 1.65 miles, 6/10

Fairmount Park Elementary - 0.05 miles, 9/10

Louisa Boren STEM K-8 - 0.9



(RLNE5071578)