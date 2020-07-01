5417 33rd Avenue South

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Wow! Light, bright, and fresh! This newly updated Craftsman charmer is just waiting to welcome you home. Loaded with character, yet masterfully updated with all modern amenities, this beauty could be your perfect urban retreat.



Survey your neighborhood from the comfort of your sunny, covered front porch - perfect for a couple of cozy wicker chairs! Step inside the iconic Red Door, where warmth, comfort, and style await you. Airy living spaces are fresh and spacious, while large period-style windows and generous overhead lighting ensure year-round brightness.



With plenty of room for the crowd, summer parties and holiday events are sure to be a smashing success! Whip up a feast for friends and family in the bright, roomy Chef’s kitchen. Meal-time grilling is a snap with a sweet backyard deck just steps from the kitchen (intimate al fresco dining?). The large, fully fenced back yard is the perfect spot to toss around a frisbee, or just relax and soak up the rays! No matter your choice, this sweet home is made for making memories!



Two bright bedrooms complete with walk-in closets are separated by the spacious full bath, making each space private and quiet. A large bonus room, separate laundry/utility area, and tons of storage space in the partially finished basement round out this little gem.



Conveniently located within walking distance to Columbia City and the Light Rail. Only blocks to Dearborn and Hitt’s Hill parks, and minutes to great shopping, dining, and amenities. Easy access to freeways and arterials for trouble-free commutes. Don’t miss your opportunity to make this sweet home your new nest!



FEATURES:



• 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath in 1324 sq ft of easy living!

• Large, sunny covered front porch

• Abundant French style windows for tons of natural light

• Generous recessed and overhead lighting for year-round brightness

• Gleaming Hardwoods throughout

• Bright, well-appointed kitchen w/ plenty of original custom cabinets for storage

• New granite counters and white subway tile backsplash and walls

• New Stainless-Steel appliances incl. Thor professional gas range and hood, and Fisher-Paykel fridge

• Separate cozy breakfast nook off kitchen

• Easy kitchen access to back deck and yard - great for BBQs!

• Fresh, airy living/dining room area

• 2 bright, roomy bedrooms w/walk-in closets including a rare daylight closet

• Spacious full bath w/ period-style pedestal sink, claw-foot tub and rain shower, and plenty of storage

• Downstairs laundry/utility area w/ full-size washer and dryer

• Tons of storage space in partially finished basement

• Fully fenced back yard w/ sunny back deck

• Immaculate new landscaping w/ year-round yard maintenance included

• Large outdoor shed with work spaces and additional storage

• Walk Score = 77: Very walkable; most errands can be accomplished on foot



Pets on a case-by-case basis, subject to interview and owner approval. First month and security deposit. Terms Negotiable!!



Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,950, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,820, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.