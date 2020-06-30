All apartments in Seattle
539 NE Ravenna Blvd - 3
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

539 NE Ravenna Blvd - 3

539 Northeast Ravenna Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

539 Northeast Ravenna Boulevard, Seattle, WA 98115
Green Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Enjoy this newly remodeled apartment in one of the best locations in all of Seattle. Available March 1.

Two bedroom one bath with private terrace over looking Ravenna Blvd. Only blocks from the excitement of Green Lake, walk to restaurants, coffee shops and bars. Easy access to I-5 and bus service. Outstanding for any bike commuter or bus commuter. Swift commute to UW, Downtown, or South Lake Union.

Features:
• New Kitchen
• New Hardwood Floors
• New Bathroom
• New Carpeting
• New Appliances
• Laundry On-Site
• Private Balcony
• Awesome Local Landlord

Lease: 1 year term
Security Deposit: 1 months rent
Off Street Parking: Available

Call Today
(206) 427-5377 or
(206) 465-6012
Amazing Greenlake Location!
This charming Greenlake apartment has all the location, excitement and opportunities that you've been looking for. Enjoy the excellent bicycle lanes, restaurants, bars and outdoor recreation right at your fingertips. Very easy access to bus routes and I-5.

• One large bedroom and another smaller room that would make an excellent office or smaller bedroom.
• Full kitchen with dishwasher included
• Full bath
• Private patio
• Private entrance
• Laundry room in building
• Friendly, local, responsible building manager

Don't miss this chance to live in Greenlake affordably!

Monthly rent: $2200.00/mo
Utilities: $50.00/person/mo
Parking: $50/mo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 539 NE Ravenna Blvd - 3 have any available units?
539 NE Ravenna Blvd - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 539 NE Ravenna Blvd - 3 have?
Some of 539 NE Ravenna Blvd - 3's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 539 NE Ravenna Blvd - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
539 NE Ravenna Blvd - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 539 NE Ravenna Blvd - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 539 NE Ravenna Blvd - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 539 NE Ravenna Blvd - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 539 NE Ravenna Blvd - 3 offers parking.
Does 539 NE Ravenna Blvd - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 539 NE Ravenna Blvd - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 539 NE Ravenna Blvd - 3 have a pool?
No, 539 NE Ravenna Blvd - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 539 NE Ravenna Blvd - 3 have accessible units?
No, 539 NE Ravenna Blvd - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 539 NE Ravenna Blvd - 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 539 NE Ravenna Blvd - 3 has units with dishwashers.

