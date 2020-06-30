539 NE Ravenna Blvd - 3

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking internet access

Enjoy this newly remodeled apartment in one of the best locations in all of Seattle. Available March 1.



Two bedroom one bath with private terrace over looking Ravenna Blvd. Only blocks from the excitement of Green Lake, walk to restaurants, coffee shops and bars. Easy access to I-5 and bus service. Outstanding for any bike commuter or bus commuter. Swift commute to UW, Downtown, or South Lake Union.



Features:

• New Kitchen

• New Hardwood Floors

• New Bathroom

• New Carpeting

• New Appliances

• Laundry On-Site

• Private Balcony

• Awesome Local Landlord



Lease: 1 year term

Security Deposit: 1 months rent

Off Street Parking: Available



Call Today

(206) 427-5377 or

(206) 465-6012

Amazing Greenlake Location!

This charming Greenlake apartment has all the location, excitement and opportunities that you've been looking for. Enjoy the excellent bicycle lanes, restaurants, bars and outdoor recreation right at your fingertips. Very easy access to bus routes and I-5.



• One large bedroom and another smaller room that would make an excellent office or smaller bedroom.

• Full kitchen with dishwasher included

• Full bath

• Private patio

• Private entrance

• Laundry room in building

• Friendly, local, responsible building manager



Don't miss this chance to live in Greenlake affordably!



Monthly rent: $2200.00/mo

Utilities: $50.00/person/mo

Parking: $50/mo