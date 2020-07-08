All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 534 NE 79th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
534 NE 79th St
Last updated January 19 2020 at 8:48 PM

534 NE 79th St

534 Northeast 79th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Roosevelt
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

534 Northeast 79th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Roosevelt

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Updated 4 bedroom rental in Greenlake! This home combines modern updates like high-end stainless steel appliances, gas stove for cooking, A/C and Nest thermostat, with the classic charm of period-details like french windows and doors, claw foot tub and hardwoods throughout. Smaller bedroom with en suite bathroom on main level can be a bedroom or office/den. Three rooms upstairs, including master with en suite bathroom, walk-in closet and balcony with views of Greenlake, downtown Seattle, Mount Rainer, and Olympic mountains range. Large, private outdoor space and alley with access to uncovered off-street parking. The bottom floor is an unfinished basement with storage space, shelving, pantry, and second fridge. Other updates include forced air (natural gas), built-in dual climate wine fridge, tankless hot water heater, garbage disposal, and security system (if desired). Ideal location with 81 walk score - close to light rail, shops, restaurants, grocery stores and all that Greenlake and Maple Leaf have to offer. Tenant to pay all utilities. Please, no cats. Dogs negotiable. 12-16 month lease preferred.

Terms: 12-16 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 534 NE 79th St have any available units?
534 NE 79th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 534 NE 79th St have?
Some of 534 NE 79th St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 534 NE 79th St currently offering any rent specials?
534 NE 79th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 534 NE 79th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 534 NE 79th St is pet friendly.
Does 534 NE 79th St offer parking?
Yes, 534 NE 79th St offers parking.
Does 534 NE 79th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 534 NE 79th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 534 NE 79th St have a pool?
No, 534 NE 79th St does not have a pool.
Does 534 NE 79th St have accessible units?
No, 534 NE 79th St does not have accessible units.
Does 534 NE 79th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 534 NE 79th St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Starlight
915 Cherry Street
Seattle, WA 98104
Lexicon
120 Harvard Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
Jasper Apartments
8606 35th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98115
Vantage Park Apartments
1011 E Terrace St
Seattle, WA 98122
Vega
4528 44th Avenue Southwest
Seattle, WA 98116
Three20
320 E Pine St
Seattle, WA 98122
The Post
888 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Shelton Eastlake
2359 Franklin Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University