534 NE 79th St

Updated 4 bedroom rental in Greenlake! This home combines modern updates like high-end stainless steel appliances, gas stove for cooking, A/C and Nest thermostat, with the classic charm of period-details like french windows and doors, claw foot tub and hardwoods throughout. Smaller bedroom with en suite bathroom on main level can be a bedroom or office/den. Three rooms upstairs, including master with en suite bathroom, walk-in closet and balcony with views of Greenlake, downtown Seattle, Mount Rainer, and Olympic mountains range. Large, private outdoor space and alley with access to uncovered off-street parking. The bottom floor is an unfinished basement with storage space, shelving, pantry, and second fridge. Other updates include forced air (natural gas), built-in dual climate wine fridge, tankless hot water heater, garbage disposal, and security system (if desired). Ideal location with 81 walk score - close to light rail, shops, restaurants, grocery stores and all that Greenlake and Maple Leaf have to offer. Tenant to pay all utilities. Please, no cats. Dogs negotiable. 12-16 month lease preferred.



