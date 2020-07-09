Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

5338 7th Ave NE Available 02/07/20 4 bed 2 bath Craftsman in Ravenna (Available NOW) No pre-leasing for fall - Welcome home to this updated Craftsman in Ravenna/U district. The upstairs consists of hardwood floors throughout the top floor, wood burning fireplace, formal dining room, 3 bedrooms (2 with access to the bathroom), 1 full bathroom with clawfoot tub and updated kitchen with D/W, pantry and access to the lovely deck overlooking the backyard and detached garage. Downstairs has, a bonus room with exterior access, family room, 4th bedroom (used as master), fully remodeled bathroom with tub and laundry with full size W/D. Radiant Gas heat, tenant pays all utilities, owner provides yard cleanup every quarter. Security Deposit is $2000. First and Deposit moves you in (if qualified). Pet ok on CBC basis and pet deposit paid. Pet deposit is $500 (2 max pets allowed). $45 application fee per adult. Tenant pays for Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly). Initial lease term to end 7/31/2021 (owner wants longer lease to start so lease ends annually in the summer)



(RLNE5516793)