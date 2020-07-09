All apartments in Seattle
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

5338 7th Ave NE

5338 7th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5338 7th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
5338 7th Ave NE Available 02/07/20 4 bed 2 bath Craftsman in Ravenna (Available NOW) No pre-leasing for fall - Welcome home to this updated Craftsman in Ravenna/U district. The upstairs consists of hardwood floors throughout the top floor, wood burning fireplace, formal dining room, 3 bedrooms (2 with access to the bathroom), 1 full bathroom with clawfoot tub and updated kitchen with D/W, pantry and access to the lovely deck overlooking the backyard and detached garage. Downstairs has, a bonus room with exterior access, family room, 4th bedroom (used as master), fully remodeled bathroom with tub and laundry with full size W/D. Radiant Gas heat, tenant pays all utilities, owner provides yard cleanup every quarter. Security Deposit is $2000. First and Deposit moves you in (if qualified). Pet ok on CBC basis and pet deposit paid. Pet deposit is $500 (2 max pets allowed). $45 application fee per adult. Tenant pays for Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly). Initial lease term to end 7/31/2021 (owner wants longer lease to start so lease ends annually in the summer)

(RLNE5516793)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5338 7th Ave NE have any available units?
5338 7th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5338 7th Ave NE have?
Some of 5338 7th Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5338 7th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
5338 7th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5338 7th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5338 7th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 5338 7th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 5338 7th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 5338 7th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5338 7th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5338 7th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 5338 7th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 5338 7th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 5338 7th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5338 7th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5338 7th Ave NE has units with dishwashers.

