533 NE 94th St

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Classic Charmer of a House 4bd 3 bath For Rent! - This 4BR/3BA combines classic charm and convenience. Located in the desirable Maple Leaf neighborhood just a 15 drive to South Lake Union and Downtown. For shopping, entertainment, and transit options Northgate mall is 5 mins by car and 15 on foot. For outdoor entertainment, dining, and nightlife, Greenlake Park and the surrounding areas are a 5 minute drive away. Inside, the home features new paint, gleaming wood floors, and abundant storage. Outside, residents enjoy off street parking, a fenced yard, and a private deck. . Tenant pays gas bill Only WHOA! There is a guest house in the back that has a tenant in it.



