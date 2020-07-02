All apartments in Seattle
533 NE 94th St
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

533 NE 94th St

533 Northeast 94th Street
Location

533 Northeast 94th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Maple Leaf

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Classic Charmer of a House 4bd 3 bath For Rent! - This 4BR/3BA combines classic charm and convenience. Located in the desirable Maple Leaf neighborhood just a 15 drive to South Lake Union and Downtown. For shopping, entertainment, and transit options Northgate mall is 5 mins by car and 15 on foot. For outdoor entertainment, dining, and nightlife, Greenlake Park and the surrounding areas are a 5 minute drive away. Inside, the home features new paint, gleaming wood floors, and abundant storage. Outside, residents enjoy off street parking, a fenced yard, and a private deck. . Tenant pays gas bill Only WHOA! There is a guest house in the back that has a tenant in it.

(RLNE5439996)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 533 NE 94th St have any available units?
533 NE 94th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 533 NE 94th St have?
Some of 533 NE 94th St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 533 NE 94th St currently offering any rent specials?
533 NE 94th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 533 NE 94th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 533 NE 94th St is pet friendly.
Does 533 NE 94th St offer parking?
Yes, 533 NE 94th St offers parking.
Does 533 NE 94th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 533 NE 94th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 533 NE 94th St have a pool?
No, 533 NE 94th St does not have a pool.
Does 533 NE 94th St have accessible units?
No, 533 NE 94th St does not have accessible units.
Does 533 NE 94th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 533 NE 94th St does not have units with dishwashers.

