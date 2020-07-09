Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

5321 9th Ave NE Available 09/01/20 Fully Remodeled Home Available in the Fall! - This craftsman style home is perfect for a group of young professionals or students who enjoy group living and shared entertaining. Thoughtful upgrades, exquisite finishes and in a great location. 7 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, formal dining room, large living room and lots of storage space. Fully updated kitchen, beautifully restored hardwood floors. Close to tons of local shops, restaurants and grocery stores.15 minute commute to Downtown Seattle.



(2) sets of washer/dryers



Deposit & First months rent due at lease signing.



*Photos are of a different but similar home



(RLNE5434431)