Seattle, WA
5321 9th Ave NE
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:55 AM

5321 9th Ave NE

5321 9th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5321 9th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
5321 9th Ave NE Available 09/01/20 Fully Remodeled Home Available in the Fall! - This craftsman style home is perfect for a group of young professionals or students who enjoy group living and shared entertaining. Thoughtful upgrades, exquisite finishes and in a great location. 7 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, formal dining room, large living room and lots of storage space. Fully updated kitchen, beautifully restored hardwood floors. Close to tons of local shops, restaurants and grocery stores.15 minute commute to Downtown Seattle.

(2) sets of washer/dryers

Deposit & First months rent due at lease signing.

*Photos are of a different but similar home

(RLNE5434431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5321 9th Ave NE have any available units?
5321 9th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 5321 9th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
5321 9th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5321 9th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 5321 9th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5321 9th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 5321 9th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 5321 9th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5321 9th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5321 9th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 5321 9th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 5321 9th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 5321 9th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5321 9th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5321 9th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5321 9th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5321 9th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.

