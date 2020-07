Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3BD/1BA Rambler Near Schmitz Park - This charming 3BD/1BA home is located in a beautiful neighborhood near Schmitz Park. Finished hardwood floors, fenced back yard, large deck, fireplace, and one car garage with additional storage. Very close to schools, shopping, and Alki Beach. Sorry no pets allowed.

For all requirements and further info on the house: http://www.urbankey.com/rentals/



(RLNE4703691)