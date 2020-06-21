530 Broadway East

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking bbq/grill garage

Walk to everything! Gorgeous, one-of-a-kind, 2-story 1000 sq. ft. OPEN loft @ BRIX on Broadway in Capitol Hill. Two proper "rooms" upstairs for bedroom + office or another living room. Floor to ceiling windows, tons of light, open beam wood ceilings, balcony, in classic red brick building.



Use these links for video tours (NOTE - these videos are not professional videos & are dated, but they do the trick!):



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n3qBoKZrHvM&feature=youtu.be



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VZVXAPsmp5U



Innovative yet elegant, the interior of this Brix loft is one of a kind. A blend of originality, warmth and sophistication this two-story loft features heavy timber ceilings, hardwood flooring and carpets throughout the living areas. Two "rooms" upstairs, perfect for bedroom + full office or additional living room space. Two bathrooms, one upstairs, one downstairs. In the kitchens, custom cabinetry with inset glass compliment slab countertops and Viking® and Bosch™ appliances. Oversized soaking tub in the upstairs bathroom. Washer/dryer and dishwasher in the unit.



Two large closets and additional storage unit in the building. Optional parking space ($175), right next to elevator in garage, secure entry, elevators. W/S/G and heat included.



Four short blocks to the lightrail. Downtown buses 49 and 60 are right outside the front door and it is a short 15 walk to downtown, easy access to I-5, 520, 99. Great for SLU, downtown Pioneer Square and Belltown commute (Amazon, Google, Dropbox, Facebook, etc).



Steps away from everything on Broadway....grocery stores, restaurants, cafes, boutiques. Large rooftop deck with BBQ, sun deck, city, sound and mountain views. This is the perfect in-city home!



Reply to post with questions. Move in is flexible, available mid - June.