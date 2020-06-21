All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 530 Broadway East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
530 Broadway East
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:05 AM

530 Broadway East

530 Broadway East · (206) 755-6619
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

530 Broadway East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 235 · Avail. Jun 25

$3,190

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Walk to everything! Gorgeous, one-of-a-kind, 2-story 1000 sq. ft. OPEN loft @ BRIX on Broadway in Capitol Hill. Two proper "rooms" upstairs for bedroom + office or another living room. Floor to ceiling windows, tons of light, open beam wood ceilings, balcony, in classic red brick building.

Use these links for video tours (NOTE - these videos are not professional videos & are dated, but they do the trick!):

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n3qBoKZrHvM&feature=youtu.be

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VZVXAPsmp5U

Innovative yet elegant, the interior of this Brix loft is one of a kind. A blend of originality, warmth and sophistication this two-story loft features heavy timber ceilings, hardwood flooring and carpets throughout the living areas. Two "rooms" upstairs, perfect for bedroom + full office or additional living room space. Two bathrooms, one upstairs, one downstairs. In the kitchens, custom cabinetry with inset glass compliment slab countertops and Viking® and Bosch™ appliances. Oversized soaking tub in the upstairs bathroom. Washer/dryer and dishwasher in the unit.

Two large closets and additional storage unit in the building. Optional parking space ($175), right next to elevator in garage, secure entry, elevators. W/S/G and heat included.

Four short blocks to the lightrail. Downtown buses 49 and 60 are right outside the front door and it is a short 15 walk to downtown, easy access to I-5, 520, 99. Great for SLU, downtown Pioneer Square and Belltown commute (Amazon, Google, Dropbox, Facebook, etc).

Steps away from everything on Broadway....grocery stores, restaurants, cafes, boutiques. Large rooftop deck with BBQ, sun deck, city, sound and mountain views. This is the perfect in-city home!

Reply to post with questions. Move in is flexible, available mid - June.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 Broadway East have any available units?
530 Broadway East has a unit available for $3,190 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 530 Broadway East have?
Some of 530 Broadway East's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 Broadway East currently offering any rent specials?
530 Broadway East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 Broadway East pet-friendly?
Yes, 530 Broadway East is pet friendly.
Does 530 Broadway East offer parking?
Yes, 530 Broadway East does offer parking.
Does 530 Broadway East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 530 Broadway East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 Broadway East have a pool?
No, 530 Broadway East does not have a pool.
Does 530 Broadway East have accessible units?
No, 530 Broadway East does not have accessible units.
Does 530 Broadway East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 530 Broadway East has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 530 Broadway East?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Via 6
2121 6th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Linden Square
13530 Linden Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Lightbox
4545 8th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Metro on First
215 1st Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Crown Hill Apartments
2761-2769 NW 80th St
Seattle, WA 98117
Alder Flats
220 10th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98104
Shelton Eastlake
2359 Franklin Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Charlesgate
2230 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity