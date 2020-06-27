All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 3 2019 at 4:14 PM

530 Broadway Ave E

530 Broadway E · No Longer Available
Location

530 Broadway E, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bike storage
pet friendly
Capitol Hill. 530 Broadway Ave E #210. 2 bed 2baths, 1070sqft. Available 8/7.

VIDEO TOUR! Brix- Upscale building brings a new meaning to Luxury on Capitol Hill. This 2 bed, 2 bath features hardwood floors, high-end appliances, slab granite/glass counters, floor to ceiling windows & delightful details throughout. Exclusive common areas include a beautifully landscaped central courtyard, controlled access parking, retail on ground level, bike storage, expansive rooftop terrace with city & sound views. Water/Sewer/Garbage included in rent. 1 convenient parking space & storage included! This home has it all-Act Quickly! Coffee, restaurants and groceries just steps away.

VIDEO & PHOTO GALLERY: http://christyricepm.com/listing/96946424

Terms: 1st month’s rent, security deposit, prefer 2 year lease. Non-smoking. 1 small pet case by case. Renters insurance is required prior to move in. Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency. If you are a Licensed Agent, please consult the MLS for showing instructions and then contact the listing agent if you have further questions. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify. If this home is currently tenant occupied please allow 24 hours for an appointment to view. Due to the safety of our Brokers and the ability to fully see the property, we do not show after dark. Thank you for your understanding.

We now book our tour appointments online! Please see our available tour times and book your appointment online today or anytime 24/7: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals
If no scheduling is available, there is currently a pending lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 Broadway Ave E have any available units?
530 Broadway Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 530 Broadway Ave E have?
Some of 530 Broadway Ave E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 Broadway Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
530 Broadway Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 Broadway Ave E pet-friendly?
Yes, 530 Broadway Ave E is pet friendly.
Does 530 Broadway Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 530 Broadway Ave E offers parking.
Does 530 Broadway Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 530 Broadway Ave E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 Broadway Ave E have a pool?
No, 530 Broadway Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 530 Broadway Ave E have accessible units?
No, 530 Broadway Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 530 Broadway Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 530 Broadway Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
