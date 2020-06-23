All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 5241 38th Avenue NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
5241 38th Avenue NE
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:35 AM

5241 38th Avenue NE

5241 38th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5241 38th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
Bryant

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Bedroom 2 Bath House with Garage & Fenced yard * Pet Friendly - To schedule a tour please follow the link.
https://showmojo.com/l/9d20d600ea

4 Bedroom 2.75 Bath House with Garage & Fenced yard * Pet-Friendly
Charming 1961 traditional with hardwoods, spacious dinning & living room with wood-burning fireplace. 3 large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the main floor including a master with 3/4 bath. Updated kitchen with new counters, appliances and eating nook. Finished basement with fireplace, storage, 3/4 bath.
-Attached garage with Washer & Dryer
-Fenced back yard with raised garden beds.
-Pets ok case by case with additional deposit.
-Convenient Bryant location!
Application $ 45, First & Deposit
Real Property Associates, Inc.
7500 Roosevelt Way NE | Seattle, WA 98115
www.rentseattle.com.

(RLNE4941432)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5241 38th Avenue NE have any available units?
5241 38th Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5241 38th Avenue NE have?
Some of 5241 38th Avenue NE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5241 38th Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
5241 38th Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5241 38th Avenue NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5241 38th Avenue NE is pet friendly.
Does 5241 38th Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 5241 38th Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 5241 38th Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5241 38th Avenue NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5241 38th Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 5241 38th Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 5241 38th Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 5241 38th Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5241 38th Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5241 38th Avenue NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reverb
1023 East Alder Street
Seattle, WA 98122
Latitude
500 3rd Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
The CC Apartments
701 16th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Boxcar
975 John St
Seattle, WA 98109
Avana on the Lake
538 Lakeside Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
Greenfire Campus
2034 Northwest 56th Street
Seattle, WA 98107
Sunset Electric Apartments
1111 E Pine St
Seattle, WA 98122
Ballard on the Park
2233 NW 58th St
Seattle, WA 98107

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University