5241 38th Avenue NE

4 Bedroom 2 Bath House with Garage & Fenced yard * Pet Friendly - To schedule a tour please follow the link.

https://showmojo.com/l/9d20d600ea



Charming 1961 traditional with hardwoods, spacious dinning & living room with wood-burning fireplace. 3 large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the main floor including a master with 3/4 bath. Updated kitchen with new counters, appliances and eating nook. Finished basement with fireplace, storage, 3/4 bath.

-Attached garage with Washer & Dryer

-Fenced back yard with raised garden beds.

-Pets ok case by case with additional deposit.

-Convenient Bryant location!

Application $ 45, First & Deposit

Real Property Associates, Inc.

7500 Roosevelt Way NE | Seattle, WA 98115

www.rentseattle.com.



(RLNE4941432)