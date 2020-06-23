5241 38th Avenue NE

Amenities
4 Bedroom 2 Bath House with Garage & Fenced yard * Pet Friendly - To schedule a tour please follow the link.
https://showmojo.com/l/9d20d600ea
4 Bedroom 2.75 Bath House with Garage & Fenced yard * Pet-Friendly
Charming 1961 traditional with hardwoods, spacious dinning & living room with wood-burning fireplace. 3 large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the main floor including a master with 3/4 bath. Updated kitchen with new counters, appliances and eating nook. Finished basement with fireplace, storage, 3/4 bath.
-Attached garage with Washer & Dryer
-Fenced back yard with raised garden beds.
-Pets ok case by case with additional deposit.
-Convenient Bryant location!
Application $ 45, First & Deposit
Real Property Associates, Inc.
7500 Roosevelt Way NE | Seattle, WA 98115
www.rentseattle.com.
