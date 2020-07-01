524 6th Avenue W

Amenities

pet friendly garage extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Schedule a showing online with this link: https://showmojo.com/l/a58a82f0cb/524-6th-ave-w-apt-107-seattle-wa-98119 Conveniently located in the desirable Lower Queen Neighborhood, this clean 1BR/1BA condo combines accessibility, walkability, and tranquility. Newly redone bathroom. 5 minutes by car to South Lake Union as well as Expedia's new campus. 15 or less on foot minutes to either. $1825 refundable security deposit. $25 per month for 1 parking spot in secure garage. Extra storage included w/ rent.$456.25 refundable deposit for up to 2 pets under 25 lbs. No restricted breeds. Renters insurance required. 600 minimum credit score. Verifiable current household income exceeding 3x monthly rent required. Prior evictions, service of notice, late payment of rent, or complaints from neighbors may result in rejection of application. Prior bankruptcy, Bills in collections, excessive monthly debt service, or other evidence of poor management of credit may result in rejection of application.