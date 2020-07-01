All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
524 6th Avenue W
Last updated October 19 2019 at 5:35 PM

524 6th Avenue W

524 6th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Seattle
Lower Queen Anne
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

524 6th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Lower Queen Anne

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a showing online with this link: https://showmojo.com/l/a58a82f0cb/524-6th-ave-w-apt-107-seattle-wa-98119 Conveniently located in the desirable Lower Queen Neighborhood, this clean 1BR/1BA condo combines accessibility, walkability, and tranquility. Newly redone bathroom. 5 minutes by car to South Lake Union as well as Expedia's new campus. 15 or less on foot minutes to either. $1825 refundable security deposit. $25 per month for 1 parking spot in secure garage. Extra storage included w/ rent.$456.25 refundable deposit for up to 2 pets under 25 lbs. No restricted breeds. Renters insurance required. 600 minimum credit score. Verifiable current household income exceeding 3x monthly rent required. Prior evictions, service of notice, late payment of rent, or complaints from neighbors may result in rejection of application. Prior bankruptcy, Bills in collections, excessive monthly debt service, or other evidence of poor management of credit may result in rejection of application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 6th Avenue W have any available units?
524 6th Avenue W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 524 6th Avenue W currently offering any rent specials?
524 6th Avenue W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 6th Avenue W pet-friendly?
Yes, 524 6th Avenue W is pet friendly.
Does 524 6th Avenue W offer parking?
Yes, 524 6th Avenue W offers parking.
Does 524 6th Avenue W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 524 6th Avenue W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 6th Avenue W have a pool?
No, 524 6th Avenue W does not have a pool.
Does 524 6th Avenue W have accessible units?
No, 524 6th Avenue W does not have accessible units.
Does 524 6th Avenue W have units with dishwashers?
No, 524 6th Avenue W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 524 6th Avenue W have units with air conditioning?
No, 524 6th Avenue W does not have units with air conditioning.

