Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5233 39th Ave. S. Available 10/05/19 Modern & Stylish Townhome-Walk to Lightrail!! - 5233 39th Ave S.

Available Oct. 5th

Columbia City! This 3br/2.5 bath home offers high end design w/high end finish detail to match. Functional open floor plan with radiant heated concrete floors. Kitchen & bathroom offer flat paneled oak cabinets w/soft close hardware, chroma slab counter top, undermount sink & Ann Sack tile. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, gas cooking and eating bar. Living room has gas fireplace and slider to fenced patio for entertaining.

Upper two levels offer strand woven bamboo floors also w/radiant heating. Master br w/bath including dual sink, dual head shower, walk-in closet and Juliet deck. Private roof top deck and one designated parking space.

Plus more! Walk score of 91, steps from Columbia City which hosts plenty of coffee shops, PCC Grocery, Farmers Market, Bob's Butcher, Royal Room and much much more! 10 min walk to Light Rail, one block from metro bus.

$40 app fee p/p, $2995 security deposit. Pets are conditional w/pet deposit. *The cost of applications will be deducted from the final amount owed for R.S.D. Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report, as defined by RCW 59.18.257.



(RLNE2791709)