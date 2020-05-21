All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 5233 39th Ave. S..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
5233 39th Ave. S.
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

5233 39th Ave. S.

5233 39th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5233 39th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98118
Hillman City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5233 39th Ave. S. Available 10/05/19 Modern & Stylish Townhome-Walk to Lightrail!! - 5233 39th Ave S.
Available Oct. 5th
Columbia City! This 3br/2.5 bath home offers high end design w/high end finish detail to match. Functional open floor plan with radiant heated concrete floors. Kitchen & bathroom offer flat paneled oak cabinets w/soft close hardware, chroma slab counter top, undermount sink & Ann Sack tile. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, gas cooking and eating bar. Living room has gas fireplace and slider to fenced patio for entertaining.
Upper two levels offer strand woven bamboo floors also w/radiant heating. Master br w/bath including dual sink, dual head shower, walk-in closet and Juliet deck. Private roof top deck and one designated parking space.
Plus more! Walk score of 91, steps from Columbia City which hosts plenty of coffee shops, PCC Grocery, Farmers Market, Bob's Butcher, Royal Room and much much more! 10 min walk to Light Rail, one block from metro bus.
$40 app fee p/p, $2995 security deposit. Pets are conditional w/pet deposit. *The cost of applications will be deducted from the final amount owed for R.S.D. Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report, as defined by RCW 59.18.257.

(RLNE2791709)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5233 39th Ave. S. have any available units?
5233 39th Ave. S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5233 39th Ave. S. have?
Some of 5233 39th Ave. S.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5233 39th Ave. S. currently offering any rent specials?
5233 39th Ave. S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5233 39th Ave. S. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5233 39th Ave. S. is pet friendly.
Does 5233 39th Ave. S. offer parking?
Yes, 5233 39th Ave. S. offers parking.
Does 5233 39th Ave. S. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5233 39th Ave. S. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5233 39th Ave. S. have a pool?
No, 5233 39th Ave. S. does not have a pool.
Does 5233 39th Ave. S. have accessible units?
No, 5233 39th Ave. S. does not have accessible units.
Does 5233 39th Ave. S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5233 39th Ave. S. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Olivian
809 Olive Way
Seattle, WA 98101
Eastlake Flats
2820 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Twenty20 Mad
2020 E Madison St
Seattle, WA 98122
Stream Belmont
500 Belmont Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Thornton Place / Plaza
337 NE 103rd Street
Seattle, WA 98125
East Howe steps
1823 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Sunset Electric Apartments
1111 E Pine St
Seattle, WA 98122
Charlesgate
2230 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University