5232 California Avenue Southwest

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking bbq/grill carpet range

Ultra-modern, and designed for urban living, this impeccable townhome puts you in the center of it all! Clean lines, open spaces, and designer finishes define this stunning urban retreat.



Step inside this airy home complete with soaring vaulted ceilings, large windows, and plenty of recessed lighting and enjoy year-round natural light and brightness. Unique floating wood slab stairways and wrap-around wrought-iron enhance the open, spacious feel.



The trendy multi-level design is perfect for entertaining! Gather friends and family in the airy living spaces while you oversee from your fabulous Gourmet Kitchen perched above. Indulge your inner chef with high-end appliances including a gorgeous Bertazzoni gas range, OR head out with the crowd for great dining options just blocks away!



As your day winds down, retreat to your top floor master bedroom. With tons of light, double closets, and easy access to the bright, spacious top floor full bath, this is the perfect private getaway. A second roomy bedroom completes the top floor, while a third bedroom plus ¾ bath on the lower level makes a great guest space or work-at-home office.



Centrally located between Alaska and Morgan St Junctions for fabulous dining, shopping, and amenities. Minutes to Lincoln Park and Alki Beach for fabulous beach-side adventures. Easy access to freeways and Downtown Seattle for worry-free commutes.



FEATURES:



• 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths in 1330 sq ft of modern urban living!

• Ultra-modern, split level design perfect for entertaining!

• Soaring vaulted ceilings and unique wood slab floating stairways create an open, airy feel

• Large windows and French doors for tons of natural light

• Plenty of recessed lighting for year-round brightness

• Bamboo hardwoods, cork, ceramic tile, and plush carpets throughout

• Designer window blinds throughout

• Gorgeous 2nd level Gourmet Kitchen w/plenty of cabinets and walk-in pantry

• Quartz counters w/ full-height ceramic tile backsplash

• High-end appliances including Bertazzoni gas range

• Separate eating space on 2nd level w/ Kitchen

• Convenient guest powder room

• Roomy deck off living area – great spot for your BBQ!

• Bright master bedroom, 2nd bedroom, and spacious full bath on top level

• 3rd bedroom plus ¾ bath on lower level – perfect for guests or at-home work space!

• Tankless water heater for endless on-demand hot water

• Separate laundry space w/front loading washer and dryer

• Dedicated off-street parking spot

• Walk Score = 85: Very Walkable – most errands can be accomplished on foot.



First month and security deposit. Terms negotiable.



Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,695, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,695, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.