All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 5232 California Avenue Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
5232 California Avenue Southwest
Last updated January 11 2020 at 2:24 AM

5232 California Avenue Southwest

5232 California Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Fairmount Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5232 California Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98136
Fairmount Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
bbq/grill
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Ultra-modern, and designed for urban living, this impeccable townhome puts you in the center of it all! Clean lines, open spaces, and designer finishes define this stunning urban retreat.

Step inside this airy home complete with soaring vaulted ceilings, large windows, and plenty of recessed lighting and enjoy year-round natural light and brightness. Unique floating wood slab stairways and wrap-around wrought-iron enhance the open, spacious feel.

The trendy multi-level design is perfect for entertaining! Gather friends and family in the airy living spaces while you oversee from your fabulous Gourmet Kitchen perched above. Indulge your inner chef with high-end appliances including a gorgeous Bertazzoni gas range, OR head out with the crowd for great dining options just blocks away!

As your day winds down, retreat to your top floor master bedroom. With tons of light, double closets, and easy access to the bright, spacious top floor full bath, this is the perfect private getaway. A second roomy bedroom completes the top floor, while a third bedroom plus ¾ bath on the lower level makes a great guest space or work-at-home office.

Centrally located between Alaska and Morgan St Junctions for fabulous dining, shopping, and amenities. Minutes to Lincoln Park and Alki Beach for fabulous beach-side adventures. Easy access to freeways and Downtown Seattle for worry-free commutes.

FEATURES:

• 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths in 1330 sq ft of modern urban living!
• Ultra-modern, split level design perfect for entertaining!
• Soaring vaulted ceilings and unique wood slab floating stairways create an open, airy feel
• Large windows and French doors for tons of natural light
• Plenty of recessed lighting for year-round brightness
• Bamboo hardwoods, cork, ceramic tile, and plush carpets throughout
• Designer window blinds throughout
• Gorgeous 2nd level Gourmet Kitchen w/plenty of cabinets and walk-in pantry
• Quartz counters w/ full-height ceramic tile backsplash
• High-end appliances including Bertazzoni gas range
• Separate eating space on 2nd level w/ Kitchen
• Convenient guest powder room
• Roomy deck off living area – great spot for your BBQ!
• Bright master bedroom, 2nd bedroom, and spacious full bath on top level
• 3rd bedroom plus ¾ bath on lower level – perfect for guests or at-home work space!
• Tankless water heater for endless on-demand hot water
• Separate laundry space w/front loading washer and dryer
• Dedicated off-street parking spot
• Walk Score = 85: Very Walkable – most errands can be accomplished on foot.

First month and security deposit. Terms negotiable.

Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,695, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,695, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5232 California Avenue Southwest have any available units?
5232 California Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5232 California Avenue Southwest have?
Some of 5232 California Avenue Southwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5232 California Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
5232 California Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5232 California Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 5232 California Avenue Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5232 California Avenue Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 5232 California Avenue Southwest offers parking.
Does 5232 California Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5232 California Avenue Southwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5232 California Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 5232 California Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 5232 California Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 5232 California Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 5232 California Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 5232 California Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enve on Eastlake
1901 Franklin Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
AMLI South Lake Union
1260 Republican St
Seattle, WA 98109
AMLI 535
535 Pontius Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Stencil
2407 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Garden Pointe
130 SW 112th St
Seattle, WA 98146
Rivet Apartment Homes
1201 Mercer St
Seattle, WA 98109
Helm
602 Terry Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Mural
4727 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University