Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
5222 17th Avenue NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5222 17th Avenue NE

5222 17th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5222 17th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5222 17th Avenue NE Available 02/01/19 University Park/Ravenna Home - Available February 1st! This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to lease this dream home located in the classy and super convenient University Park neighborhood. Tucked along the tree lined street of 17th Ave NE, close to just about everything! Run to Greenlake, walk to University Village or University District Farmers Market! You will be charmed from the moment you walk in the front door. Gracious and spacious living and dining rooms with hardwood floors throughout and wood burning fireplace. Feel the charm of this classic vintage home with a lovely front porch, stainless kitchen appliances, honed granite countertops, Carrera marble backsplash and gas cooktop and charming breakfast nook with glorious morning views of the Cascade Mtns. Three bedrooms plus office/den and two bathrooms upstairs. Master bedroom has french doors leading to newly refinished private East facing deck. Master bath has heated marble floors. Second upstairs bedroom also has wonderful deck with french doors. Clean and efficient radiant gas heat throughout. Large playroom/TV family room in basement with two additional bathrooms and washer/dryer and lots of room for additional storage and a dedicated wine cellar. Awesome deck in back is great for relaxing or entertaining. One car garage plus one off street parking spot. Yard maintenance and security system is included in your rent! Easy access to downtown Seattle, Amazon/SLU, University of Washington, Childrens Hospital and to all public transportation. Microsoft Connector close by! Pets considered on a case by case basis. No smokers.

To schedule a private viewing of this lovely home, please contact Barb Bender with Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at 206-954-4575 or barb@avenueoneresidential.com

https://tours.virtuance.com/1206697?idx=1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5222 17th Avenue NE have any available units?
5222 17th Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5222 17th Avenue NE have?
Some of 5222 17th Avenue NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5222 17th Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
5222 17th Avenue NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5222 17th Avenue NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5222 17th Avenue NE is pet friendly.
Does 5222 17th Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 5222 17th Avenue NE does offer parking.
Does 5222 17th Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5222 17th Avenue NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5222 17th Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 5222 17th Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 5222 17th Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 5222 17th Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5222 17th Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5222 17th Avenue NE does not have units with dishwashers.
