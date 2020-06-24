All apartments in Seattle
521 16th Ave E #8
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

521 16th Ave E #8

521 16th Ave E · No Longer Available
Location

521 16th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112
Stevens

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
521 16th Ave E #8 Available 03/26/19 Charming One Bedroom - Amazing Location! - Vintage charm in the heart of Capitol Hill! This 550 sqft one-bedroom unit in the 1908 Siena building boasts coffered ceilings, hardwood floors, and original antique light fixtures to match a beautiful fireplace with carved mantelpiece. The surprisingly large kitchen has been updated with slab granite counter tops, solid wood cabinetry, and newer appliances.

New pedestal sink in bathroom complements claw-foot tub. Shared enclosed patio for outdoor entertaining. This unit also has a back door, a rare feature for condos. Just one block from a variety of restaurants, shopping, and grocery stores. Close proximity to city and light rail station as well. Available for move in by Match 26!

Terms:
- First Month's Rent: $1695
- Refundable Security Deposit: $1655
- 12 month lease preferred
- Small dogs and cats only please!
- Tenant pays only electricity and cable/internet.
- Home is available for move in end of March.

For inquiries or to schedule a viewing of this property, please contact Bryan Tibbs at btibbs@northpacificproperties.com.

(RLNE3866093)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 16th Ave E #8 have any available units?
521 16th Ave E #8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 521 16th Ave E #8 have?
Some of 521 16th Ave E #8's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 16th Ave E #8 currently offering any rent specials?
521 16th Ave E #8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 16th Ave E #8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 521 16th Ave E #8 is pet friendly.
Does 521 16th Ave E #8 offer parking?
No, 521 16th Ave E #8 does not offer parking.
Does 521 16th Ave E #8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 16th Ave E #8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 16th Ave E #8 have a pool?
No, 521 16th Ave E #8 does not have a pool.
Does 521 16th Ave E #8 have accessible units?
No, 521 16th Ave E #8 does not have accessible units.
Does 521 16th Ave E #8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 521 16th Ave E #8 does not have units with dishwashers.
