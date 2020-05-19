All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 9 2020 at 7:07 AM

5155 S Orcas St

5155 South Orcas Street · No Longer Available
Location

5155 South Orcas Street, Seattle, WA 98118
Seward Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
RENTAL HOME INFO:
$3,000/month for spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.0 bathroom.
Formerly an Airbnb home. Now a large 3-bedroom home with "Ongoing" lower-level renovation, east facing windows, cathedral ceiling sky light windows, spacious living room with fireplace, large dining room and kitchen, Front & back decks. There are lots of beautiful partial views of both the floating bridge and the cascade mountains plus available yard space for the right green thumb.
Limited storage available for bicycles or other outdoor gear. Two car driveway parking space.
House comes unfurnished.
NO PETS **
LOCATION:
Located in the quiet neighborhood close to Seward Park. A mile from Columbia City. A great area for nature lovers, bikers, and those who want to live in a stunning and diverse area while also being just 20 min from downtown and Capitol Hill. Nearby public transport and the Columbia City Link Station is just a 25 min walk. Microsoft Connector bus across the street.
TO MOVE IN:
$45 (non-refundable) Application, background, credit check fee
Deposit. plus First month's rent $$.
LANDLORD:
I'm a mid-aged, Seattle professional and educator. I maintain an extremely busy schedule. When not working, and I spend a good amount of time on travel. You won't see me much, but I'm available by text & cell. I also enjoy spending time with my family and my small dog.
Ideally seeking responsible, communicative, clean, respectful, and drama free, tenants, who are independent and or get along well with neighbors. Preferably long term tenancy. If interested please respond with a little about you! Thanks. Call and leave a message at (206) 723-1505

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5155 S Orcas St have any available units?
5155 S Orcas St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5155 S Orcas St have?
Some of 5155 S Orcas St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5155 S Orcas St currently offering any rent specials?
5155 S Orcas St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5155 S Orcas St pet-friendly?
No, 5155 S Orcas St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5155 S Orcas St offer parking?
Yes, 5155 S Orcas St offers parking.
Does 5155 S Orcas St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5155 S Orcas St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5155 S Orcas St have a pool?
No, 5155 S Orcas St does not have a pool.
Does 5155 S Orcas St have accessible units?
No, 5155 S Orcas St does not have accessible units.
Does 5155 S Orcas St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5155 S Orcas St has units with dishwashers.
