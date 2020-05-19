5155 S Orcas St

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

RENTAL HOME INFO:

$3,000/month for spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.0 bathroom.

Formerly an Airbnb home. Now a large 3-bedroom home with "Ongoing" lower-level renovation, east facing windows, cathedral ceiling sky light windows, spacious living room with fireplace, large dining room and kitchen, Front & back decks. There are lots of beautiful partial views of both the floating bridge and the cascade mountains plus available yard space for the right green thumb.

Limited storage available for bicycles or other outdoor gear. Two car driveway parking space.

House comes unfurnished.

NO PETS **

LOCATION:

Located in the quiet neighborhood close to Seward Park. A mile from Columbia City. A great area for nature lovers, bikers, and those who want to live in a stunning and diverse area while also being just 20 min from downtown and Capitol Hill. Nearby public transport and the Columbia City Link Station is just a 25 min walk. Microsoft Connector bus across the street.

TO MOVE IN:

$45 (non-refundable) Application, background, credit check fee

Deposit. plus First month's rent $$.

LANDLORD:

I'm a mid-aged, Seattle professional and educator. I maintain an extremely busy schedule. When not working, and I spend a good amount of time on travel. You won't see me much, but I'm available by text & cell. I also enjoy spending time with my family and my small dog.

Ideally seeking responsible, communicative, clean, respectful, and drama free, tenants, who are independent and or get along well with neighbors. Preferably long term tenancy. If interested please respond with a little about you! Thanks. Call and leave a message at (206) 723-1505