Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

513 20th Ave E

513 20th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

513 20th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112
Stevens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
range
Stunning 3 bedroom, 1.75 bathroom freestanding townhome in the lovely sought-after North Capitol Hill neighborhood. Features include floating steel stairways, glass paneled steel rails, and European finishes. Gourmet kitchen with gas range and all high-end appliances. Great street appeal with integral aluminum panels, mature landscaping, and floor-to-ceiling windows. Spacious rooftop deck with Mt. Rainier views--wonderful for entertaining. Unit will have all new window coverings and a full-size washer and dryer. One parking space included. On-street parking available. Certified 4-star green built. Half a block to Tallulah's, Monsoon, Hello Robin, buses, Microsoft connector, and more. Amazing walk score! A must see!

Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. No pets.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 20th Ave E have any available units?
513 20th Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 513 20th Ave E have?
Some of 513 20th Ave E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 20th Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
513 20th Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 20th Ave E pet-friendly?
No, 513 20th Ave E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 513 20th Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 513 20th Ave E offers parking.
Does 513 20th Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 513 20th Ave E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 20th Ave E have a pool?
No, 513 20th Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 513 20th Ave E have accessible units?
No, 513 20th Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 513 20th Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 513 20th Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.

