512 N 105th St

Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome in Greenwood - Modern design and finishes with open floor plan and floor to ceiling windows. Ground floor; entry, bedroom and garage. Main floor: Living room, dining room, kitchen and half bath. Top floor: bedroom, full bath, master bedroom, master bath and walk-in closet. Large roof top deck with nice views. Beautiful kitchen with quartz counter tops and stainless appliances. One car garage attached plus one additional off street parking space included.



First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per person. Tenant responsible for all utilities. No smoking, no pets. Applications can be found at www.tagrealtywa.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5019670)