Seattle, WA
512 N 105th St
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

512 N 105th St

Location

512 N 105th St, Seattle, WA 98133
Bitter Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome in Greenwood - Modern design and finishes with open floor plan and floor to ceiling windows. Ground floor; entry, bedroom and garage. Main floor: Living room, dining room, kitchen and half bath. Top floor: bedroom, full bath, master bedroom, master bath and walk-in closet. Large roof top deck with nice views. Beautiful kitchen with quartz counter tops and stainless appliances. One car garage attached plus one additional off street parking space included.

First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per person. Tenant responsible for all utilities. No smoking, no pets. Applications can be found at www.tagrealtywa.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5019670)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 N 105th St have any available units?
512 N 105th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 N 105th St have?
Some of 512 N 105th St's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 N 105th St currently offering any rent specials?
512 N 105th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 N 105th St pet-friendly?
No, 512 N 105th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 512 N 105th St offer parking?
Yes, 512 N 105th St offers parking.
Does 512 N 105th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 N 105th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 N 105th St have a pool?
No, 512 N 105th St does not have a pool.
Does 512 N 105th St have accessible units?
No, 512 N 105th St does not have accessible units.
Does 512 N 105th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 512 N 105th St does not have units with dishwashers.
