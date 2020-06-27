5114 24th Ave NE

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly

Stylish, Bright and Efficient 2 bed 1.75 Bath Townhome. Walk to U-Village! - A rare opportunity to live alongside the Burke Gilman trail in elegant new construction. Open concept main floor with balcony, walls of windows, separate guest level (with second entry!), beautiful master suite & private rooftop terrace. 5 minute walk to U-Village. Enjoy stylish, bright, city living. Walkable to all the fabulous shops & cafes at U-Village. Street parking. Pets considered on case by case basis. Tenant pays all utilities. Copy this link to schedule your tour today! showdigs.co/57up



(RLNE4857680)