Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

5114 24th Ave NE

5114 24th Ave NE · No Longer Available
Location

5114 24th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
Stylish, Bright and Efficient 2 bed 1.75 Bath Townhome. Walk to U-Village! - A rare opportunity to live alongside the Burke Gilman trail in elegant new construction. Open concept main floor with balcony, walls of windows, separate guest level (with second entry!), beautiful master suite & private rooftop terrace. 5 minute walk to U-Village. Enjoy stylish, bright, city living. Walkable to all the fabulous shops & cafes at U-Village. Street parking. Pets considered on case by case basis. Tenant pays all utilities. Copy this link to schedule your tour today! showdigs.co/57up

(RLNE4857680)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5114 24th Ave NE have any available units?
5114 24th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 5114 24th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
5114 24th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5114 24th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5114 24th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 5114 24th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 5114 24th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 5114 24th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5114 24th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5114 24th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 5114 24th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 5114 24th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 5114 24th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5114 24th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5114 24th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5114 24th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5114 24th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
