5111 Latona Avenue Northeast

Craftsman with Five+ bedrooms and 1¾ bathrooms, 130 sq ft home with hardwood floors in living & dining rooms and carpeting in all bedrooms. The living room has bookcases between a period non-working, fireplace and a sideboard runs the full length of the ining area. The common areas and bedrooms are comfortably large with Tiffany-style lights throughout the house. The long kitchen has new granite-look countertops, double-sink with faucet, plumbing lines, and lighting under white cabinets. Back door to the detached one-car garage with remote (easement driveway only) plus a shady yard with lilacs, plum and cherry trees. Landscaping included, tenants expected to water. There's two bedrooms on the main floor with a full bathroom, linen area, and three rooms on the top floor with good-sized closets and ¾ bathroom. The upper bedrooms have peek-a-boo views. The unfinished basement has a large finished room with beautiful cedar wood details and storage. There's also a utility area with a washer, dryer and cabinetry; two large areas and access to the back yard through a great old wood door! Tenants responsible for all utilities – heat is electric. No Pets, No Loud Gatherings (very strict addendum) and No Smoking on Premises. Terms: 9+ lease, full month's rent, $2000 security deposit and last month’s rent (negotiable with good background check) and $45-65 application fee/pp. If this property looks interesting, it is suggested to drive-by the property first to see if it is suitable for your needs, if so, contact Joanna, Property Manager at 425-304-1250 x 1002. We could give you immediate access if you call prior to viewing to coordinate.



The address is 5111 Latona Ave NE, Seattle, 98105.



Applications accepted after Tenant Criteria understood and application link is given by showing property manager. For Tenant Criteria go to https://www.northfieldproperties.info/rental-criteria .



Contact us to schedule a showing.