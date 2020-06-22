All apartments in Seattle
5111 Latona Avenue Northeast
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5111 Latona Avenue Northeast

5111 Latona Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5111 Latona Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
Wallingford

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
garage
Craftsman with Five+ bedrooms and 1¾ bathrooms, 130 sq ft home with hardwood floors in living & dining rooms and carpeting in all bedrooms. The living room has bookcases between a period non-working, fireplace and a sideboard runs the full length of the ining area. The common areas and bedrooms are comfortably large with Tiffany-style lights throughout the house. The long kitchen has new granite-look countertops, double-sink with faucet, plumbing lines, and lighting under white cabinets. Back door to the detached one-car garage with remote (easement driveway only) plus a shady yard with lilacs, plum and cherry trees. Landscaping included, tenants expected to water. There's two bedrooms on the main floor with a full bathroom, linen area, and three rooms on the top floor with good-sized closets and ¾ bathroom. The upper bedrooms have peek-a-boo views. The unfinished basement has a large finished room with beautiful cedar wood details and storage. There's also a utility area with a washer, dryer and cabinetry; two large areas and access to the back yard through a great old wood door! Tenants responsible for all utilities – heat is electric. No Pets, No Loud Gatherings (very strict addendum) and No Smoking on Premises. Terms: 9+ lease, full month's rent, $2000 security deposit and last month’s rent (negotiable with good background check) and $45-65 application fee/pp. If this property looks interesting, it is suggested to drive-by the property first to see if it is suitable for your needs, if so, contact Joanna, Property Manager at 425-304-1250 x 1002. We could give you immediate access if you call prior to viewing to coordinate.

The address is 5111 Latona Ave NE, Seattle, 98105.

Applications accepted after Tenant Criteria understood and application link is given by showing property manager. For Tenant Criteria go to https://www.northfieldproperties.info/rental-criteria .

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5111 Latona Avenue Northeast have any available units?
5111 Latona Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5111 Latona Avenue Northeast have?
Some of 5111 Latona Avenue Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5111 Latona Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
5111 Latona Avenue Northeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5111 Latona Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 5111 Latona Avenue Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5111 Latona Avenue Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 5111 Latona Avenue Northeast does offer parking.
Does 5111 Latona Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5111 Latona Avenue Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5111 Latona Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 5111 Latona Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 5111 Latona Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 5111 Latona Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 5111 Latona Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 5111 Latona Avenue Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
