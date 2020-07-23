5107 S Orchard St

Amenities

Lovely 3-bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Seward Park with carport parking and partially fenced yard. Large windows line the front of the main living area providing tons of natural light. Bright hardwood floors throughout home. Wood burning fireplace in living room. Kitchen has all appliances. Full size washer/dryer. Home has been freshly painted and there are several new updates to the kitchen. Easy access to major bus lines and close to Hillman & Columbia City businesses as well as Othello Station (light rail). Tenants are responsible for all utilities and yard care.



Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. No pets.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by Windermere Property Management/JMW.