Seattle, WA
5107 S Orchard St
Last updated June 10 2019 at 6:54 PM

5107 S Orchard St

5107 South Orchard Street · No Longer Available
Location

5107 South Orchard Street, Seattle, WA 98118
Brighton

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Lovely 3-bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Seward Park with carport parking and partially fenced yard. Large windows line the front of the main living area providing tons of natural light. Bright hardwood floors throughout home. Wood burning fireplace in living room. Kitchen has all appliances. Full size washer/dryer. Home has been freshly painted and there are several new updates to the kitchen. Easy access to major bus lines and close to Hillman & Columbia City businesses as well as Othello Station (light rail). Tenants are responsible for all utilities and yard care.

Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. No pets.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by Windermere Property Management/JMW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5107 S Orchard St have any available units?
5107 S Orchard St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5107 S Orchard St have?
Some of 5107 S Orchard St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5107 S Orchard St currently offering any rent specials?
5107 S Orchard St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5107 S Orchard St pet-friendly?
No, 5107 S Orchard St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5107 S Orchard St offer parking?
Yes, 5107 S Orchard St offers parking.
Does 5107 S Orchard St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5107 S Orchard St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5107 S Orchard St have a pool?
No, 5107 S Orchard St does not have a pool.
Does 5107 S Orchard St have accessible units?
No, 5107 S Orchard St does not have accessible units.
Does 5107 S Orchard St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5107 S Orchard St does not have units with dishwashers.
