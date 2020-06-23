All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

505 Belmont Avenue East

505 Belmont Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

505 Belmont Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Broadway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Breathtaking views from this 10th floor unit! Capitol Hill location within walking distance to everything. Updated wood flooring throughout. Remodeled bathroom with large walk-in shower and dual shower heads. Built-in shelving in the living room and 2nd bedroom. Panoramic view from the large balcony! Views of Mt. Rainier, Seattle skyline, Space Needle, and Lake Union (all the way to Gas Works Park)! Washer/dryer in unit. Extra parking for visitors, 1 garage space, AND a pool and outdoor BBQ area!

Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12-24 month lease. Water, sewer, and garbage included. No smoking. No pets.

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Belmont Avenue East have any available units?
505 Belmont Avenue East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 Belmont Avenue East have?
Some of 505 Belmont Avenue East's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Belmont Avenue East currently offering any rent specials?
505 Belmont Avenue East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Belmont Avenue East pet-friendly?
No, 505 Belmont Avenue East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 505 Belmont Avenue East offer parking?
Yes, 505 Belmont Avenue East offers parking.
Does 505 Belmont Avenue East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 505 Belmont Avenue East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Belmont Avenue East have a pool?
Yes, 505 Belmont Avenue East has a pool.
Does 505 Belmont Avenue East have accessible units?
No, 505 Belmont Avenue East does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Belmont Avenue East have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 Belmont Avenue East does not have units with dishwashers.

