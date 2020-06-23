505 Belmont Avenue East

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Breathtaking views from this 10th floor unit! Capitol Hill location within walking distance to everything. Updated wood flooring throughout. Remodeled bathroom with large walk-in shower and dual shower heads. Built-in shelving in the living room and 2nd bedroom. Panoramic view from the large balcony! Views of Mt. Rainier, Seattle skyline, Space Needle, and Lake Union (all the way to Gas Works Park)! Washer/dryer in unit. Extra parking for visitors, 1 garage space, AND a pool and outdoor BBQ area!



Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12-24 month lease. Water, sewer, and garbage included. No smoking. No pets.



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.