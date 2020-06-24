501 Roy St. #307

Amenities

501 Roy Street #307, FULLY FURNISHED/Includes Utilities and Parking (Lower Queen Anne)



Don't miss out on this incredible, furnished 1 bedroom/loft Condo in a superb location at The Lumen. Across the street from the new Gates Foundation, walk to shops, restaurants, QFC downstairs, beautifully furnished. Rent: $1995.00, Security Deposit $1995.00 with good credit and satisfactory background check. Move-in Fee: $195.00 Minimum 6 month lease. Price includes all the utilities, internet/cable, and one secured parking space. Condo also has a nice deck with a great city view. Contact Steve for more info or to view. 206.604.6037. Email: steve@lynnmaccommercial.com