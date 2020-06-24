All apartments in Seattle
501 Roy St. #307
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

501 Roy St. #307

501 Roy St · No Longer Available
Location

501 Roy St, Seattle, WA 98109
Lower Queen Anne

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
501 Roy Street #307, FULLY FURNISHED/Includes Utilities and Parking (Lower Queen Anne)

Don't miss out on this incredible, furnished 1 bedroom/loft Condo in a superb location at The Lumen. Across the street from the new Gates Foundation, walk to shops, restaurants, QFC downstairs, beautifully furnished. Rent: $1995.00, Security Deposit $1995.00 with good credit and satisfactory background check. Move-in Fee: $195.00 Minimum 6 month lease. Price includes all the utilities, internet/cable, and one secured parking space. Condo also has a nice deck with a great city view. Contact Steve for more info or to view. 206.604.6037. Email: steve@lynnmaccommercial.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Roy St. #307 have any available units?
501 Roy St. #307 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 Roy St. #307 have?
Some of 501 Roy St. #307's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Roy St. #307 currently offering any rent specials?
501 Roy St. #307 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Roy St. #307 pet-friendly?
No, 501 Roy St. #307 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 501 Roy St. #307 offer parking?
Yes, 501 Roy St. #307 offers parking.
Does 501 Roy St. #307 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 Roy St. #307 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Roy St. #307 have a pool?
No, 501 Roy St. #307 does not have a pool.
Does 501 Roy St. #307 have accessible units?
No, 501 Roy St. #307 does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Roy St. #307 have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 Roy St. #307 does not have units with dishwashers.
