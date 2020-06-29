All apartments in Seattle
4944 NE 87th St, Unit B

4944 Northeast 87th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4944 Northeast 87th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
View Ridge

Amenities

fireplace
internet access
furnished
4944 NE 87th St, Unit B Available 10/01/19 Stunning View Ridge Duplex with Panoramic Views - Welcome to this stunning custom-built View Ridge home with panoramic views of Lake Washington and the Cascades from nearly every room. Relax in the gorgeous living room surrounded by the beauty of the Pacific Northwest. This lower level unit is complete with kitchenette, fireplace, living and dining areas, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, utility room, and a dedicated office.

Close commute to UW, Seattle Children's, Northwest Hospitals, University Village, and major highways and transit to access the Eastside, SLU, and downtown Seattle. Explore the many local parks including Warren G. Magnuson Park, Matthew's Beach. and the Meadowbrook Pond and Thornton Creek Watershed.

The home is offered furnished (or partially furnished depending on preference) and is available October 1st. Would consider a 4 to 12 month lease with possibility for renewal. $100 per person per month utility charge (includes water, sewer, garbage, electricity, and internet). Landscaping included.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5111350)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
