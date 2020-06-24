4813 Terrace Dr NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking

Laurelhurst Condo Close to Children’s Hospital, UW, and MORE!

Hot Sheet Description: Charming and spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in the Laurelhurst neighborhood. Large living space, original kitchen tile with lots of charm, and a full bathroom. Stacked washer/dryer in unit. Very private. Opens to lovely courtyard with community area. One parking space in circular drive. Parking pass included. Stone’s throw distance to Children's hospital, UW, Husky stadium, Sand Point, and walking distance to restaurants, shopping, parks, and more.



Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 12 + month lease. Water, sewer, and garbage included. No smoking. 1 small pet okay. 700+ credit score. No co-signers. Renter’s insurance required. 3:1 income ratio.



Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



