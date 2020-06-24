All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 30 2020 at 11:36 PM

4813 Terrace Dr NE

4813 Terrace Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4813 Terrace Drive Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
Bryant

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
courtyard
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Laurelhurst Condo Close to Children’s Hospital, UW, and MORE!
Hot Sheet Description: Charming and spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in the Laurelhurst neighborhood. Large living space, original kitchen tile with lots of charm, and a full bathroom. Stacked washer/dryer in unit. Very private. Opens to lovely courtyard with community area. One parking space in circular drive. Parking pass included. Stone’s throw distance to Children's hospital, UW, Husky stadium, Sand Point, and walking distance to restaurants, shopping, parks, and more.

Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 12 + month lease. Water, sewer, and garbage included. No smoking. 1 small pet okay. 700+ credit score. No co-signers. Renter’s insurance required. 3:1 income ratio.

Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4813 Terrace Dr NE have any available units?
4813 Terrace Dr NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4813 Terrace Dr NE have?
Some of 4813 Terrace Dr NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4813 Terrace Dr NE currently offering any rent specials?
4813 Terrace Dr NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4813 Terrace Dr NE pet-friendly?
No, 4813 Terrace Dr NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4813 Terrace Dr NE offer parking?
Yes, 4813 Terrace Dr NE offers parking.
Does 4813 Terrace Dr NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4813 Terrace Dr NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4813 Terrace Dr NE have a pool?
No, 4813 Terrace Dr NE does not have a pool.
Does 4813 Terrace Dr NE have accessible units?
No, 4813 Terrace Dr NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4813 Terrace Dr NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4813 Terrace Dr NE does not have units with dishwashers.
