Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

4810 Terrace Drive NE Available 03/05/20 Updated - top floor, corner unit condo across the street from Children's Hospital - Live across the street from Children's Hospital, minutes to Burke Gilman trail, Magnuson Park, Ronald McDonald House, University of WA, University Village Shopping Mall. On primary downtown bus lines (30, 71, 74, 75, 76) and close to the new light rail station. Welcome home to this top floor, corner unit condo located in the Laurel crest condominiums. This unit has newer carpet and paint, bedroom, renovated full bathroom with tiled shower, updated kitchen with SS appliances, granite counter tops, walk in pantry, and dining area. Rent includes: water/sewer/garbage, 1 parking permit for off street parking. Coin-op laundry room onsite. $45 application fee. First and deposit moves you in - if qualified. $1,100 security deposit . Pet ok on CBC basis and pet deposit of $375 (1 pet max allowed, must be 25lbs and under). Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly - per unit) Lease to expire 6/30/2021 (longer than 1 year, renews annually in summer)



Schedule a tour online: https://showmojo.com/l/6623290000/4810-terrace-drive-ne-seattle-wa-98105



(RLNE4655883)