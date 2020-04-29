All apartments in Seattle
4810 Terrace Drive NE
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

4810 Terrace Drive NE

4810 Terrace Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4810 Terrace Drive Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
Bryant

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
4810 Terrace Drive NE Available 03/05/20 Updated - top floor, corner unit condo across the street from Children's Hospital - Live across the street from Children's Hospital, minutes to Burke Gilman trail, Magnuson Park, Ronald McDonald House, University of WA, University Village Shopping Mall. On primary downtown bus lines (30, 71, 74, 75, 76) and close to the new light rail station. Welcome home to this top floor, corner unit condo located in the Laurel crest condominiums. This unit has newer carpet and paint, bedroom, renovated full bathroom with tiled shower, updated kitchen with SS appliances, granite counter tops, walk in pantry, and dining area. Rent includes: water/sewer/garbage, 1 parking permit for off street parking. Coin-op laundry room onsite. $45 application fee. First and deposit moves you in - if qualified. $1,100 security deposit . Pet ok on CBC basis and pet deposit of $375 (1 pet max allowed, must be 25lbs and under). Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly - per unit) Lease to expire 6/30/2021 (longer than 1 year, renews annually in summer)

Schedule a tour online: https://showmojo.com/l/6623290000/4810-terrace-drive-ne-seattle-wa-98105

(RLNE4655883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4810 Terrace Drive NE have any available units?
4810 Terrace Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4810 Terrace Drive NE have?
Some of 4810 Terrace Drive NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4810 Terrace Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
4810 Terrace Drive NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4810 Terrace Drive NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4810 Terrace Drive NE is pet friendly.
Does 4810 Terrace Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 4810 Terrace Drive NE does offer parking.
Does 4810 Terrace Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4810 Terrace Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4810 Terrace Drive NE have a pool?
No, 4810 Terrace Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 4810 Terrace Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 4810 Terrace Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4810 Terrace Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4810 Terrace Drive NE does not have units with dishwashers.
