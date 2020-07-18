4753 Delridge Way SW

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel

3 Bedroom Townhome In Delridge Available Now! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/e0af43309e



Stylish and sleek 3 bedroom townhome in Delridge! Beautiful finishes through out the home, like stainless steel kitchen appliances, solid surface counters and bamboo flooring. Spacious living & dining room. Enjoy modern living with light filled indoor and outdoor spaces to live, work and play. Private master with soaring ceilings, office space and private terrace. Close to parks and cafes.



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pet is case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



(RLNE5906550)