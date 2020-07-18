All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4753 Delridge Way SW

4753 Delridge Way Southwest · (425) 243-5082
Location

4753 Delridge Way Southwest, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4753 Delridge Way SW · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1570 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom Townhome In Delridge Available Now! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/e0af43309e

Stylish and sleek 3 bedroom townhome in Delridge! Beautiful finishes through out the home, like stainless steel kitchen appliances, solid surface counters and bamboo flooring. Spacious living & dining room. Enjoy modern living with light filled indoor and outdoor spaces to live, work and play. Private master with soaring ceilings, office space and private terrace. Close to parks and cafes.

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pet is case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

(RLNE5906550)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4753 Delridge Way SW have any available units?
4753 Delridge Way SW has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4753 Delridge Way SW have?
Some of 4753 Delridge Way SW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4753 Delridge Way SW currently offering any rent specials?
4753 Delridge Way SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4753 Delridge Way SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 4753 Delridge Way SW is pet friendly.
Does 4753 Delridge Way SW offer parking?
No, 4753 Delridge Way SW does not offer parking.
Does 4753 Delridge Way SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4753 Delridge Way SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4753 Delridge Way SW have a pool?
No, 4753 Delridge Way SW does not have a pool.
Does 4753 Delridge Way SW have accessible units?
No, 4753 Delridge Way SW does not have accessible units.
Does 4753 Delridge Way SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4753 Delridge Way SW does not have units with dishwashers.
