All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 4748 35th Ave S Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4748 35th Ave S Unit B
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:56 AM

4748 35th Ave S Unit B

4748 35th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Columbia City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4748 35th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98118
Columbia City

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4748 35th Ave S Unit B Available 09/01/19 Gorgeous Home in the Heart of Columbia City - - Link to schedule a tour: https://showmojo.com/l/af55a71094
- For questions please call or text: (206)577-0831
- Mere feet to the Farmers Market, a quarter block to PCC Natural Markets, and 3 blocks to light rail
- Around the corner are all the other restaurants, nightlife, shopping, and parks that Columbia City has to offer
- This light-filled town-home is in terrific condition and has been well taken care of
- Bright rooms with large windows and a private patio
- Private master bath with his and hers vanities
- Tasteful wood trim, bamboo floors, and lots of charm
- An attached one car garage for all your storage needs
- $45 application fee per adult
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com

(RLNE5060633)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4748 35th Ave S Unit B have any available units?
4748 35th Ave S Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4748 35th Ave S Unit B have?
Some of 4748 35th Ave S Unit B's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4748 35th Ave S Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
4748 35th Ave S Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4748 35th Ave S Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 4748 35th Ave S Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 4748 35th Ave S Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 4748 35th Ave S Unit B offers parking.
Does 4748 35th Ave S Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4748 35th Ave S Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4748 35th Ave S Unit B have a pool?
No, 4748 35th Ave S Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 4748 35th Ave S Unit B have accessible units?
No, 4748 35th Ave S Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 4748 35th Ave S Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 4748 35th Ave S Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sundodger
4218 Roosevelt Way Northeast
Seattle, WA 98105
Ava Queen Anne
330 3rd Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Enve on Eastlake
1901 Franklin Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Residences at 3295
3295 SW Avalon Way
Seattle, WA 98126
Westhaven
2201 SW Holden St
Seattle, WA 98106
The Corydon
5101 25th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Station at Othello
4219 S Othello St
Seattle, WA 98118
Cornelius Apartments
306 Blanchard St
Seattle, WA 98121

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSeattle 2 Bedroom Apartments
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Apartments
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University