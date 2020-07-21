Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4748 35th Ave S Unit B Available 09/01/19 Gorgeous Home in the Heart of Columbia City - - Link to schedule a tour: https://showmojo.com/l/af55a71094

- For questions please call or text: (206)577-0831

- Mere feet to the Farmers Market, a quarter block to PCC Natural Markets, and 3 blocks to light rail

- Around the corner are all the other restaurants, nightlife, shopping, and parks that Columbia City has to offer

- This light-filled town-home is in terrific condition and has been well taken care of

- Bright rooms with large windows and a private patio

- Private master bath with his and hers vanities

- Tasteful wood trim, bamboo floors, and lots of charm

- An attached one car garage for all your storage needs

- $45 application fee per adult

- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates

- See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com



(RLNE5060633)