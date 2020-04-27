All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 4730 20th Ave NE, Unit 305.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4730 20th Ave NE, Unit 305
Last updated August 8 2019 at 12:09 AM

4730 20th Ave NE, Unit 305

4730 20th Ave NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
University District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4730 20th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

on-site laundry
clubhouse
microwave
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
internet access
OPEN HOUSE: Come find your new home for fall. Join us at the following times for a tour of our properties and some refreshments. Friends and family always welcome!

Please meet us at 4730 20th Ave NE for a tour at the following times:
Monday: 10am-12:30pm
Tuesday: 1:30pm-3:30pm
Wednesday: 2pm-5:30 pm
Friday: 2pm-5:30pm
Saturday: 10am-12:30pm

Book a Tour Here: https://offcampustours.youcanbook.me!

Conveniently located 2 blocks from the UW!

Rents range from $950 - 1000 per month
$50 utility fee covers all utilities!
WiFi is FREE!

Every apartment includes a refrigerator, microwave, kitchen cabinetry and counter tops, twin bed frame and desk. There is a shared full kitchen, laundry and TV lounge on the 1st floor of the building. First and last month's rent and a $500 refundable security deposit are required upon move in. A payment equal to one month's rent is required to reserve a unit in advance (this amount goes toward the balance at move in).

You can find photos, a YouTube video tour and the application on our website at offcampusresidences.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4730 20th Ave NE, Unit 305 have any available units?
4730 20th Ave NE, Unit 305 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4730 20th Ave NE, Unit 305 have?
Some of 4730 20th Ave NE, Unit 305's amenities include on-site laundry, clubhouse, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4730 20th Ave NE, Unit 305 currently offering any rent specials?
4730 20th Ave NE, Unit 305 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4730 20th Ave NE, Unit 305 pet-friendly?
No, 4730 20th Ave NE, Unit 305 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4730 20th Ave NE, Unit 305 offer parking?
No, 4730 20th Ave NE, Unit 305 does not offer parking.
Does 4730 20th Ave NE, Unit 305 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4730 20th Ave NE, Unit 305 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4730 20th Ave NE, Unit 305 have a pool?
No, 4730 20th Ave NE, Unit 305 does not have a pool.
Does 4730 20th Ave NE, Unit 305 have accessible units?
No, 4730 20th Ave NE, Unit 305 does not have accessible units.
Does 4730 20th Ave NE, Unit 305 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4730 20th Ave NE, Unit 305 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan 41
4100 SW Edmunds St
Seattle, WA 98116
Mad Flats
1523 E Madison St
Seattle, WA 98122
Garden Pointe
130 SW 112th St
Seattle, WA 98146
O2
2401 3rd Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
Axis
123 2nd Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Lane
10720 5th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Station at Othello
4219 S Othello St
Seattle, WA 98118
Solara
12736 Lake City Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University