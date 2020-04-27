4730 20th Ave NE, Unit 305

Amenities

on-site laundry clubhouse microwave internet access range refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry internet access

OPEN HOUSE: Come find your new home for fall. Join us at the following times for a tour of our properties and some refreshments. Friends and family always welcome!



Please meet us at 4730 20th Ave NE for a tour at the following times:

Monday: 10am-12:30pm

Tuesday: 1:30pm-3:30pm

Wednesday: 2pm-5:30 pm

Friday: 2pm-5:30pm

Saturday: 10am-12:30pm



Book a Tour Here: https://offcampustours.youcanbook.me!



Conveniently located 2 blocks from the UW!



Rents range from $950 - 1000 per month

$50 utility fee covers all utilities!

WiFi is FREE!



Every apartment includes a refrigerator, microwave, kitchen cabinetry and counter tops, twin bed frame and desk. There is a shared full kitchen, laundry and TV lounge on the 1st floor of the building. First and last month's rent and a $500 refundable security deposit are required upon move in. A payment equal to one month's rent is required to reserve a unit in advance (this amount goes toward the balance at move in).



You can find photos, a YouTube video tour and the application on our website at offcampusresidences.com.