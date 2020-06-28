4712 33rd Ave NE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage fireplace extra storage some paid utils

LOCATION! - Convenient to UW, U Village, Burke Gilman Trail - View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/



You will love to call this 1940's house home! This is a charming three bedroom, one bath house with a great layout and ample sized living areas. This Ravenna/Bryant neighborhood is very quiet and close to all needed services while also being very short distances from the Burke Gilman Trail, University Village, Children's Hospital and the University of Washington. Features include:



-Den / office (in addition to the three bedrooms)

-Original Oak Hardwood floors

-One car garage with extra storage

-Separate Large Laundry room with full size washer and dryer

-Garden area and lovely well maintained yard

-Double pane windows

-Quiet neighborhood

-Owner maintains the yard



Sorry, this is unit has a no pet policy.



Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.

*$45.00 Application fee per applicant over the age of 18.

*No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

*All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

*Utilities paid by tenant

*Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

*No subletting

*Minimum 1 year lease; 2 year lease preferred

*No smoking or vaping in the house or on the property

*Fireplace is non-working, tenants cannot use.



