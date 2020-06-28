All apartments in Seattle
4712 33rd Ave NE
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

4712 33rd Ave NE

4712 33rd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Seattle
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Location

4712 33rd Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
Ravenna

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
LOCATION! - Convenient to UW, U Village, Burke Gilman Trail - View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/

You will love to call this 1940's house home! This is a charming three bedroom, one bath house with a great layout and ample sized living areas. This Ravenna/Bryant neighborhood is very quiet and close to all needed services while also being very short distances from the Burke Gilman Trail, University Village, Children's Hospital and the University of Washington. Features include:

-Den / office (in addition to the three bedrooms)
-Original Oak Hardwood floors
-One car garage with extra storage
-Separate Large Laundry room with full size washer and dryer
-Garden area and lovely well maintained yard
-Double pane windows
-Quiet neighborhood
-Owner maintains the yard

Sorry, this is unit has a no pet policy.

Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.
*$45.00 Application fee per applicant over the age of 18.
*No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
*All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
*Utilities paid by tenant
*Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
*No subletting
*Minimum 1 year lease; 2 year lease preferred
*No smoking or vaping in the house or on the property
*Fireplace is non-working, tenants cannot use.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2477916)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4712 33rd Ave NE have any available units?
4712 33rd Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4712 33rd Ave NE have?
Some of 4712 33rd Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4712 33rd Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
4712 33rd Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4712 33rd Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 4712 33rd Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4712 33rd Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 4712 33rd Ave NE offers parking.
Does 4712 33rd Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4712 33rd Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4712 33rd Ave NE have a pool?
No, 4712 33rd Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 4712 33rd Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 4712 33rd Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4712 33rd Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4712 33rd Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
