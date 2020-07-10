4706 NE 103rd St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly all utils included

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities internet access cats allowed dogs allowed

All Inclusive Great Daylight MIL w Private Entry - Property Id: 292828



Spacious mother-in-law available for 12 month lease with:

-1 bedroom with large closet

-1 large full bath

-open living/dining area with electric fireplace

-large, open kitchen (stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops)

-Pantry

-wall of cupboards in the hallway for lots of added storage

-full size washer and dryer

-outside has small fenced side yard

-all utilities included in monthly price, including internet

-parking on street in front of house (open for tenants)

-pets may be accepted case by case (at owner's discretion)



Blocks away from Lake Washington including easy access to the scenic Burke-Gilman Trail, great for bike commuters and runners/walkers. Magnuson Park and Mathew's Beach right down the road. Bus stop to the Children's hospital and the University of Washington. Quick access to freeway. Beautiful, safe, and very quiet neighborhood.



Some furniture available if desired, as well (futon couch, end tables, coffee table, dining table and desk)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292828

Property Id 292828



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5828121)