Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

4706 NE 103rd St

4706 Northeast 103rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

4706 Northeast 103rd Street, Seattle, WA 98125
Matthews Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
All Inclusive Great Daylight MIL w Private Entry - Property Id: 292828

Spacious mother-in-law available for 12 month lease with:
-1 bedroom with large closet
-1 large full bath
-open living/dining area with electric fireplace
-large, open kitchen (stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops)
-Pantry
-wall of cupboards in the hallway for lots of added storage
-full size washer and dryer
-outside has small fenced side yard
-all utilities included in monthly price, including internet
-parking on street in front of house (open for tenants)
-pets may be accepted case by case (at owner's discretion)

Blocks away from Lake Washington including easy access to the scenic Burke-Gilman Trail, great for bike commuters and runners/walkers. Magnuson Park and Mathew's Beach right down the road. Bus stop to the Children's hospital and the University of Washington. Quick access to freeway. Beautiful, safe, and very quiet neighborhood.

Some furniture available if desired, as well (futon couch, end tables, coffee table, dining table and desk)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292828
Property Id 292828

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5828121)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4706 NE 103rd St have any available units?
4706 NE 103rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4706 NE 103rd St have?
Some of 4706 NE 103rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4706 NE 103rd St currently offering any rent specials?
4706 NE 103rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4706 NE 103rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4706 NE 103rd St is pet friendly.
Does 4706 NE 103rd St offer parking?
No, 4706 NE 103rd St does not offer parking.
Does 4706 NE 103rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4706 NE 103rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4706 NE 103rd St have a pool?
No, 4706 NE 103rd St does not have a pool.
Does 4706 NE 103rd St have accessible units?
No, 4706 NE 103rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 4706 NE 103rd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4706 NE 103rd St has units with dishwashers.

