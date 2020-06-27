All apartments in Seattle
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

4515 Densmore Ave N

4515 Densmore Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4515 Densmore Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Wallingford

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wallingford House - Available Now! - Sweet home for lease in fantastic Wallingford location! Newly refinished hardwood floors as well as new paint make for a fresh start for this charming bungalow. The covered front sun porch welcomes you and would make a great spot to enjoy your favorite summer drink on a warm evening. Living and dining areas are light filled and lead you to the large kitchen with ample cabinet space. Two good-sized bedrooms on this floor as well and a handsome refurbished full bathroom. Unfinished basement is perfect for storage. Washer/dryer provided. One off street parking spot as well as ample street parking. One cat or dog allowed with pet deposit. No smokers, please. Wonderful Wallingford location is just steps from the Wallingford Center, QFC, Molly Moons, and Grand Central Bakery! Just a few blocks from Tangletown with the Elysian Pub, Kisaku Sushi, Zoka Coffee and more! Head to beautiful Greenlake with it's running paths, play fields and pitch and putt golf course. Easy access to bike lanes, bus routes, I-5 and Hwy 99, downtown Seattle and Amazon's South Lake Union Campus.

For more information or a showing, please contact Nikki Wagner, Avenue One Residential, Seattle - nikki@avenueoneresidential.com, 206-619-8124.

#forlease #avenueoneresidential #wallingfordrentals

(RLNE5018905)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4515 Densmore Ave N have any available units?
4515 Densmore Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4515 Densmore Ave N have?
Some of 4515 Densmore Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4515 Densmore Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
4515 Densmore Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4515 Densmore Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4515 Densmore Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 4515 Densmore Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 4515 Densmore Ave N offers parking.
Does 4515 Densmore Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4515 Densmore Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4515 Densmore Ave N have a pool?
No, 4515 Densmore Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 4515 Densmore Ave N have accessible units?
No, 4515 Densmore Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 4515 Densmore Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4515 Densmore Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
