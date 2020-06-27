4515 Densmore Ave N

Amenities

Wallingford House - Available Now! - Sweet home for lease in fantastic Wallingford location! Newly refinished hardwood floors as well as new paint make for a fresh start for this charming bungalow. The covered front sun porch welcomes you and would make a great spot to enjoy your favorite summer drink on a warm evening. Living and dining areas are light filled and lead you to the large kitchen with ample cabinet space. Two good-sized bedrooms on this floor as well and a handsome refurbished full bathroom. Unfinished basement is perfect for storage. Washer/dryer provided. One off street parking spot as well as ample street parking. One cat or dog allowed with pet deposit. No smokers, please. Wonderful Wallingford location is just steps from the Wallingford Center, QFC, Molly Moons, and Grand Central Bakery! Just a few blocks from Tangletown with the Elysian Pub, Kisaku Sushi, Zoka Coffee and more! Head to beautiful Greenlake with it's running paths, play fields and pitch and putt golf course. Easy access to bike lanes, bus routes, I-5 and Hwy 99, downtown Seattle and Amazon's South Lake Union Campus.



For more information or a showing, please contact Nikki Wagner, Avenue One Residential, Seattle - nikki@avenueoneresidential.com, 206-619-8124.



