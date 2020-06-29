4511 35th Ave SW

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal parking

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

The Fairway Apartments is a four-story building across from the West Seattle golf course offering one- and two-bedrooms with decks, garbage disposals and large east facing windows. The building features coin-operated laundry facilities, parking, storage and is near bus lines. Some units have city views. The Fairway Apartments is offing a ground floor 1-bedroom apartment with wood floors, patio and available parking. Please call Christopher at 206-293-0085 for more information and an appointment to view.



Terms: 1 year lease