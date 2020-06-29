All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 17 2020

4511 35th Ave SW

4511 35th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

4511 35th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98126
Fairmount Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
The Fairway Apartments is a four-story building across from the West Seattle golf course offering one- and two-bedrooms with decks, garbage disposals and large east facing windows. The building features coin-operated laundry facilities, parking, storage and is near bus lines. Some units have city views. The Fairway Apartments is offing a ground floor 1-bedroom apartment with wood floors, patio and available parking. Please call Christopher at 206-293-0085 for more information and an appointment to view.

Terms: 1 year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4511 35th Ave SW have any available units?
4511 35th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4511 35th Ave SW have?
Some of 4511 35th Ave SW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4511 35th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
4511 35th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4511 35th Ave SW pet-friendly?
No, 4511 35th Ave SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4511 35th Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 4511 35th Ave SW offers parking.
Does 4511 35th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4511 35th Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4511 35th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 4511 35th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 4511 35th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 4511 35th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 4511 35th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4511 35th Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
