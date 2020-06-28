All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4442 49th Avenue Southwest
Last updated August 30 2019 at 9:02 PM

4442 49th Avenue Southwest

4442 49th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

4442 49th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
Genesee

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Don’t let the street view fool you! What looks like an adorable cottage-style home from the street opens into a bright, spacious West Seattle charmer!

Every inch of this warm and welcoming home has been designed for comfort and convenience. Custom built-ins provide great storage options, and plenty of large windows, thoughtfully placed skylights, and recessed lighting ensure year-round brightness. A soft, neutral color palette provides the perfect backdrop for all your favorite things.

Feast friends and family from the dramatic, well-appointed Gourmet Chef’s Kitchen. When sunny days beckon for meal-time grilling, the entertainment sized deck is just steps away – perfect for fair weather BBQ parties! Gather in the spacious main floor living areas, head downstairs to the enormous family/rec room to catch a game, or spill out into the sunny back yard to toss a frisbee or football.

This fabulous home is all about options, and that includes your end-of-day retreats. When your day winds down, refresh and rejuvenate in the bright spacious main floor bath and retreat to one of two airy bedrooms. Looking for something more private? A huge 3rd bedroom and ¾ bath on the lower level offer privacy, and morning coffee on a sweet back patio.

Located within walking distance of West Seattle’s famed Alaska Junction, this beauty is close to fabulous dining, shopping, entertainment, and amenities. Easy access to freeways and Downtown Seattle for hassle-free commutes.

FEATURES:

• 3 Bedrooms and 1.75 baths in 1,600 sq. ft. of easy living!
• Plenty of large windows and skylights for abundant natural light
• Generous recessed and overhead lighting for year-round brightness
• Gleaming hardwoods, tile, and plush carpets
• Custom built-ins for great storage options
• Dramatic Chef’s Kitchen complete w/ vaulted ceiling and skylights
• Quartz counters and full-height stone tile backsplash
• Stainless steel appliances including gas range
• Kitchen access to large entertainment deck for great meal-time grilling
• 2 bright, airy bedrooms on the main floor
• Spacious tile-wrapped full bath on main floor w/ vaulted ceiling and skylight
• Huge 3rd bedroom on lower level w/ access to private back patio
• Bright ¾ bath on lower level
• Enormous family/rec room shares lower level
• Large lower level utility area w/ full size front loading washer and dryer
• Entertainment sized deck for great entertaining options!
• Large, sunny paved front patio
• Fully fenced back and front yards w/ plenty of room for a crowd!
• Rare 2-car garage w/ additional storage
• Year-round yard maintenance included
• Walk Score = 82: Very walkable; most errands can be accomplished on foot

Pets on a case-by-case basis, subject to interview and owner approval. First month and security deposit.

Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,500, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $3,370, Available 9/1/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4442 49th Avenue Southwest have any available units?
4442 49th Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4442 49th Avenue Southwest have?
Some of 4442 49th Avenue Southwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4442 49th Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
4442 49th Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4442 49th Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 4442 49th Avenue Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 4442 49th Avenue Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 4442 49th Avenue Southwest offers parking.
Does 4442 49th Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4442 49th Avenue Southwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4442 49th Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 4442 49th Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 4442 49th Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 4442 49th Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 4442 49th Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 4442 49th Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
