Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

4426 51st Ave NE

4426 51st Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4426 51st Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
Laurelhurst

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4426 51st Ave NE Available 02/15/20 Laurelhurst Home - Available February 15th! Beauty abounds in this sophisticated and charming 4 bedroom and 3.5 bath Laurelhurst home! Enjoy the spaciousness of this 3,800 sq. ft. two story plus fully finished basement classic 1930's home. Every inch has been impeccably remodeled with hardwood floors, new stylish designer kitchen with settee and table area for your own eating nook; all high end stainless appliances, gleaming white quartz countertops, gas cooktop, separate formal dining room and living room with wood burning fireplace. All four bedrooms are upstairs and have loads of natural light; oversized master bedroom with en-suite bathroom; all rooms are bright and cheery with updated windows and exquisite window coverings. Downstairs has large family room with additional bathroom and tons of storage. Attached two car garage and beautifully landscaped backyard with all new patio is perfect for entertaining or just relaxing in your own cozy outdoor living space fully covered for year-round enjoyment! One small dog under 25 lbs. welcome with $500 pet deposit. No cats and no smoking, thank you.

Desirable Laurelhurst neighborhood boasts beautiful lake and mountain views; Laurelhurst Beach Club; Villa Academy and Laurelhurst Park and Elementary School and Seattle Children's Hospital, all just a short walk away; terrific proximity to University Village with premier shopping and restaurants, the Burke-Gilman Trail and the University of Washington and Light Rail Station; easy commute to Amazon/SLU and downtown Seattle; Microsoft Connector close by. Come see why Laurelhurst is one of the top rated Seattle neighborhoods!

For more information or a private showing, please contact Nikki Wagner, Avenue One Residential, Seattle - nikki@avenueoneresidential.com, 206-619-8124.

To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4426 51st Ave NE have any available units?
4426 51st Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4426 51st Ave NE have?
Some of 4426 51st Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4426 51st Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
4426 51st Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4426 51st Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4426 51st Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 4426 51st Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 4426 51st Ave NE offers parking.
Does 4426 51st Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4426 51st Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4426 51st Ave NE have a pool?
No, 4426 51st Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 4426 51st Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 4426 51st Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4426 51st Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4426 51st Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.

