4426 51st Ave NE Available 02/15/20 Laurelhurst Home - Available February 15th! Beauty abounds in this sophisticated and charming 4 bedroom and 3.5 bath Laurelhurst home! Enjoy the spaciousness of this 3,800 sq. ft. two story plus fully finished basement classic 1930's home. Every inch has been impeccably remodeled with hardwood floors, new stylish designer kitchen with settee and table area for your own eating nook; all high end stainless appliances, gleaming white quartz countertops, gas cooktop, separate formal dining room and living room with wood burning fireplace. All four bedrooms are upstairs and have loads of natural light; oversized master bedroom with en-suite bathroom; all rooms are bright and cheery with updated windows and exquisite window coverings. Downstairs has large family room with additional bathroom and tons of storage. Attached two car garage and beautifully landscaped backyard with all new patio is perfect for entertaining or just relaxing in your own cozy outdoor living space fully covered for year-round enjoyment! One small dog under 25 lbs. welcome with $500 pet deposit. No cats and no smoking, thank you.



Desirable Laurelhurst neighborhood boasts beautiful lake and mountain views; Laurelhurst Beach Club; Villa Academy and Laurelhurst Park and Elementary School and Seattle Children's Hospital, all just a short walk away; terrific proximity to University Village with premier shopping and restaurants, the Burke-Gilman Trail and the University of Washington and Light Rail Station; easy commute to Amazon/SLU and downtown Seattle; Microsoft Connector close by. Come see why Laurelhurst is one of the top rated Seattle neighborhoods!



For more information or a private showing, please contact Nikki Wagner, Avenue One Residential, Seattle - nikki@avenueoneresidential.com, 206-619-8124.



To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf



