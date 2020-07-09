4422 Bagley Avenue North

Amenities

*Furnished* 1 queen /1 single bed, 1 bathroom open concept condo in Wallingford. Close to downtown Seattle, Greenlake, and Ballard. Amenities included: dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, washer dryer, secured parking, elevator and gym on site. Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas, internet and water. Date Available: Jun 1st 2020. $2,100/month rent. $2,100 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. Video showing is available upon request. The unit will be empty 72 hours prior to June 1st.