Last updated May 16 2020 at 7:06 AM

4422 Bagley Avenue North

4422 Bagley Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4422 Bagley Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Wallingford

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
*Furnished* 1 queen /1 single bed, 1 bathroom open concept condo in Wallingford. Close to downtown Seattle, Greenlake, and Ballard. Amenities included: dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, washer dryer, secured parking, elevator and gym on site. Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas, internet and water. Date Available: Jun 1st 2020. $2,100/month rent. $2,100 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. Video showing is available upon request. The unit will be empty 72 hours prior to June 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4422 Bagley Avenue North have any available units?
4422 Bagley Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4422 Bagley Avenue North have?
Some of 4422 Bagley Avenue North's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4422 Bagley Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
4422 Bagley Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4422 Bagley Avenue North pet-friendly?
No, 4422 Bagley Avenue North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4422 Bagley Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 4422 Bagley Avenue North offers parking.
Does 4422 Bagley Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4422 Bagley Avenue North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4422 Bagley Avenue North have a pool?
No, 4422 Bagley Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 4422 Bagley Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 4422 Bagley Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 4422 Bagley Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4422 Bagley Avenue North has units with dishwashers.

