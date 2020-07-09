4360 6th Avenue NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking internet access

Located on a quiet tree-lined Ballard street, this bright sun-filled home is just minutes from the hearts of Ballard or Fremont. Walkable to Fred Meyer, Bevmo, and local restaurants and bars nearby. Close to public transportation and less than 15-minute bus to SLU and downtown. Inside enjoy this like new home replete with hardwood floors, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and AIR CONDITIONING! Beautiful mountain views from private rooftop deck. Enjoy the beautifully maintained landscaping around the complex. The townhome comes with an off-street private parking spot and a nice row courtyard at the backdoor (for safe home delivery) Each of the upper floors has a bedroom and bathroom. Balcony off of one bedroom and walk in closet in the other. Great for a couple to have a master bedroom and a guest/kid room, or two roommates to have their own total privacy. Don't miss this beautiful home. Contact Michael Hughes with Seattle Rental Group for your appointment today. 206-419-2660 michael@seattlerentalgroup.com