Last updated March 21 2020 at 8:16 AM

4360 6th Avenue NW

4360 6th Ave NW · No Longer Available
Location

4360 6th Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107
Fremont

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
internet access
Located on a quiet tree-lined Ballard street, this bright sun-filled home is just minutes from the hearts of Ballard or Fremont. Walkable to Fred Meyer, Bevmo, and local restaurants and bars nearby. Close to public transportation and less than 15-minute bus to SLU and downtown. Inside enjoy this like new home replete with hardwood floors, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and AIR CONDITIONING! Beautiful mountain views from private rooftop deck. Enjoy the beautifully maintained landscaping around the complex. The townhome comes with an off-street private parking spot and a nice row courtyard at the backdoor (for safe home delivery) Each of the upper floors has a bedroom and bathroom. Balcony off of one bedroom and walk in closet in the other. Great for a couple to have a master bedroom and a guest/kid room, or two roommates to have their own total privacy. Don't miss this beautiful home. Contact Michael Hughes with Seattle Rental Group for your appointment today. 206-419-2660 michael@seattlerentalgroup.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4360 6th Avenue NW have any available units?
4360 6th Avenue NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4360 6th Avenue NW have?
Some of 4360 6th Avenue NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4360 6th Avenue NW currently offering any rent specials?
4360 6th Avenue NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4360 6th Avenue NW pet-friendly?
No, 4360 6th Avenue NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4360 6th Avenue NW offer parking?
Yes, 4360 6th Avenue NW offers parking.
Does 4360 6th Avenue NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4360 6th Avenue NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4360 6th Avenue NW have a pool?
No, 4360 6th Avenue NW does not have a pool.
Does 4360 6th Avenue NW have accessible units?
No, 4360 6th Avenue NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4360 6th Avenue NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4360 6th Avenue NW has units with dishwashers.

