4355 8th Ave NE

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Townhome in Seattle U-District - Welcome Home! Spacious stand alone townhouse, with 2 spots included (garage and parking to the right of townhouse). Washer and dryer are in the unit. Very well thought out layout. Entire top floor is the master suite. Tenants are required to pay for utilities.

We require 1st month's rent, deposit and last month's rent due upon lease signing (however last month's rent can be split into 3 equal payments with good credit/rental history).



- Video Tour Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NegDIpKJurc

- To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/0b9c994097

- Renters legal liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

- For questions please call or text:206-577-0589

- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates

- See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com

- Application Criteria: https://www.rentseattle.com/RPA-Application-Criteria.pdf



(RLNE5069087)