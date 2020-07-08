433 Yale Ave N

Amenities

Mother nature meets suburban Seattle in this uniquely cozy apartment building with a soothing balance of earth and city. Enjoy a number of stylized indoor and outdoor common areas curated for any type of social gathering with features like grilling stations, lounge seating, firepits, big screen TVs, and more. Theres also a fitness center and business lounge when work and exercise are the priority. As part of the Landing apartment network, residents can choose customized short or long term living with flexible leases and an expedited approval process.



This studio/one-bathroom apartment features a chic, industrial style with designer details throughout. The unit also comes fully furnished with bespoke furniture, stainless steel appliances, a Smart TV, and more. Live stress-free with member benefits including scheduled cleaning and maintenance via mobile app and seamless relocation service to cities within the Landing network.