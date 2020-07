Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court clubhouse dog park gym pool table garage parking business center conference room dog grooming area game room smoke-free community

Flexible tour options are available! Touchless, self-guided, and virtual tours are now being offered. Call us today for more information! Situated in South Lake Union, one of the fastest growing and most vibrant neighborhoods in Seattle, Leeward features 296 luxury units with high-end finishes and unique amenities all designed for the urban lifestyle. The downtown Seattle area is a burgeoning home to major employers like Amazon, Facebook, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the bio-science industry.