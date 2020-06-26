All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:05 AM

4325 Whitman Plaza N

4325 Whitman Ave N
Location

4325 Whitman Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

on-site laundry
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
One bedroom apartment located in the Wallingford neighborhood available now! The unit is a ground floor unit with a covered entrance and newer carpet! Living room includes a dining space right next to the kitchen! Beautiful tiled bathroom! Unit comes with street parking & one dedicated storage locker! Laundry room and yard are shared common areas. Minutes to a variety of amenities including dining hubs, recreational facilities (i.e. Greenlake and Greenwood Park) and shopping centers. Never an idle moment you will always have something to do! Call Now for a private showing!No Pets/No Smoking. 12 Month Lease. Contact us for a private showing Monday-Friday 8:30am-4:45pm! (One showing per party so be sure to bring measuring tapes, take photos/videos for anyone who cannot view at time of the appointment!) To qualify, you must make an income of 3x rent and have positive rental references and credit. Please view our Occupancy Standards to see if you qualify: http://www.seattleproperty.management/Occupancy-Standards - 1 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom - Approx 650 SF - Flat top stove - Refrigerator - On-Site Laundry - Street Parking - Storage included - W/S/G Included - 12 Month Lease - No Pets/No Smoking Our goal is to provide you with a renting experience that will leave you completely satisfied and happy. Dave Poletti & Associates treats you with integrity and professionalism. We strive to provide you with a living environment that is always clean and in good repair at all times. We are responsive to your needs, value you as a resident and strive to handle your maintenance requests in a timely manner. Dave Poletti & Associates â A Seattle Property Management company, looks forward to helping you with all of your housing needs. Please drive by, then call or email for a private showing at 206-286-1100 or office@davepoletti.com. Dave Poletti & Associates Seattle Property Management AGC Building 1200 Westlake Ave N #1001 Seattle, WA 98109 Website: www.DavePoletti.com Offering Seattle Property Management Services for over 25+ Years!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4325 Whitman Plaza N have any available units?
4325 Whitman Plaza N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4325 Whitman Plaza N have?
Some of 4325 Whitman Plaza N's amenities include on-site laundry, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4325 Whitman Plaza N currently offering any rent specials?
4325 Whitman Plaza N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4325 Whitman Plaza N pet-friendly?
No, 4325 Whitman Plaza N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4325 Whitman Plaza N offer parking?
No, 4325 Whitman Plaza N does not offer parking.
Does 4325 Whitman Plaza N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4325 Whitman Plaza N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4325 Whitman Plaza N have a pool?
No, 4325 Whitman Plaza N does not have a pool.
Does 4325 Whitman Plaza N have accessible units?
No, 4325 Whitman Plaza N does not have accessible units.
Does 4325 Whitman Plaza N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4325 Whitman Plaza N does not have units with dishwashers.
