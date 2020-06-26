4325 Whitman Plaza N

Amenities

One bedroom apartment located in the Wallingford neighborhood available now! The unit is a ground floor unit with a covered entrance and newer carpet! Living room includes a dining space right next to the kitchen! Beautiful tiled bathroom! Unit comes with street parking & one dedicated storage locker! Laundry room and yard are shared common areas. Minutes to a variety of amenities including dining hubs, recreational facilities (i.e. Greenlake and Greenwood Park) and shopping centers. Never an idle moment you will always have something to do! Call Now for a private showing!No Pets/No Smoking. 12 Month Lease. Contact us for a private showing Monday-Friday 8:30am-4:45pm! (One showing per party so be sure to bring measuring tapes, take photos/videos for anyone who cannot view at time of the appointment!) To qualify, you must make an income of 3x rent and have positive rental references and credit. Please view our Occupancy Standards to see if you qualify: http://www.seattleproperty.management/Occupancy-Standards - 1 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom - Approx 650 SF - Flat top stove - Refrigerator - On-Site Laundry - Street Parking - Storage included - W/S/G Included - 12 Month Lease - No Pets/No Smoking Our goal is to provide you with a renting experience that will leave you completely satisfied and happy. Dave Poletti & Associates treats you with integrity and professionalism. We strive to provide you with a living environment that is always clean and in good repair at all times. We are responsive to your needs, value you as a resident and strive to handle your maintenance requests in a timely manner. Dave Poletti & Associates â A Seattle Property Management company, looks forward to helping you with all of your housing needs. Please drive by, then call or email for a private showing at 206-286-1100 or office@davepoletti.com. Dave Poletti & Associates Seattle Property Management AGC Building 1200 Westlake Ave N #1001 Seattle, WA 98109 Website: www.DavePoletti.com Offering Seattle Property Management Services for over 25+ Years!!