4216 South Trenton Street - 1
Last updated December 7 2019 at 5:36 AM

4216 South Trenton Street - 1

4216 South Trenton Street · No Longer Available
Location

4216 South Trenton Street, Seattle, WA 98118
South Beacon Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Gorgeous 2016 Town home enjoys custom touches throughout! Upon entry find light filled living & kitchen space with lovely upgrades. A main floor powder room is also found. Upstairs enjoys 2 bedrooms, each with private bath and laundry closet in hallway. Downstairs is another bedroom and access to garage with amazing amount of custom built storage spaces. W/S/G included in rent. Tenant pays electric & cable/internet bills.
Absolutely fantastic location, just one block from Rainier Beach Link Light Rail Station making commuting a breeze in any direction!

Just minutes to Columbia City, SeaTac Airport and Downtown, this beautiful modern built town home is sure to please! This unit enjoys both garage parking and an additional reserved space within complex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4216 South Trenton Street - 1 have any available units?
4216 South Trenton Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4216 South Trenton Street - 1 have?
Some of 4216 South Trenton Street - 1's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4216 South Trenton Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4216 South Trenton Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4216 South Trenton Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4216 South Trenton Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4216 South Trenton Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4216 South Trenton Street - 1 does offer parking.
Does 4216 South Trenton Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4216 South Trenton Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4216 South Trenton Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 4216 South Trenton Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4216 South Trenton Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4216 South Trenton Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4216 South Trenton Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4216 South Trenton Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.
