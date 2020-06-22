4216 South Trenton Street - 1

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Gorgeous 2016 Town home enjoys custom touches throughout! Upon entry find light filled living & kitchen space with lovely upgrades. A main floor powder room is also found. Upstairs enjoys 2 bedrooms, each with private bath and laundry closet in hallway. Downstairs is another bedroom and access to garage with amazing amount of custom built storage spaces. W/S/G included in rent. Tenant pays electric & cable/internet bills.

Absolutely fantastic location, just one block from Rainier Beach Link Light Rail Station making commuting a breeze in any direction!



Just minutes to Columbia City, SeaTac Airport and Downtown, this beautiful modern built town home is sure to please! This unit enjoys both garage parking and an additional reserved space within complex.