4216 7th Ave NE Unit A

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Townhouse in Seattle - Well maintained townhome, complete with fresh paint and carpets. Walk in from your attached garage to the 1st floor, which contains storage/coat closet and a half bath. Main floor has an open floor plan with living room, dining room and kitchen open to each other. Cute window seating. Kitchen is upgraded with stainless steel appliances and granite counter top. This floor is all hardwoods. Also walk out to the private yard.

The 3rd floor has 2 bedrooms and a full bath. One of the bedrooms has its own balcony. The top floor is the master suite with walk-in closet and bathroom!

Tenants are responsible for utilities and minimal landscaping.



Schedule here: https://showmojo.com/l/c3b799604a



(RLNE4857149)