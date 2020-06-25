All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 4216 7th Ave NE Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4216 7th Ave NE Unit A
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:24 AM

4216 7th Ave NE Unit A

4216 7th Ave NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
University District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4216 7th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Townhouse in Seattle - Well maintained townhome, complete with fresh paint and carpets. Walk in from your attached garage to the 1st floor, which contains storage/coat closet and a half bath. Main floor has an open floor plan with living room, dining room and kitchen open to each other. Cute window seating. Kitchen is upgraded with stainless steel appliances and granite counter top. This floor is all hardwoods. Also walk out to the private yard.
The 3rd floor has 2 bedrooms and a full bath. One of the bedrooms has its own balcony. The top floor is the master suite with walk-in closet and bathroom!
Tenants are responsible for utilities and minimal landscaping.

Schedule here: https://showmojo.com/l/c3b799604a

(RLNE4857149)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4216 7th Ave NE Unit A have any available units?
4216 7th Ave NE Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4216 7th Ave NE Unit A have?
Some of 4216 7th Ave NE Unit A's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4216 7th Ave NE Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
4216 7th Ave NE Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4216 7th Ave NE Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 4216 7th Ave NE Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 4216 7th Ave NE Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 4216 7th Ave NE Unit A offers parking.
Does 4216 7th Ave NE Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4216 7th Ave NE Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4216 7th Ave NE Unit A have a pool?
No, 4216 7th Ave NE Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 4216 7th Ave NE Unit A have accessible units?
No, 4216 7th Ave NE Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 4216 7th Ave NE Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 4216 7th Ave NE Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Zella
429 2nd Avenue West
Seattle, WA 98119
Element 42
2641 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Green Lake Village
427 NE 72nd St
Seattle, WA 98115
The CC Apartments
701 16th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Evolve Apartment Homes
954 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Northlink Apartments
11244 Greenwood Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98133
Wilsonian
4710 University Way NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Prism
10711 8th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University