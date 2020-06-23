4215 North East 85th South

Amenities

Another exceptional listing by Jeffi with Renter's Warehouse. Call 206-280-5756 to schedule a tour. Tranquility located in the heart of Seattle's desirable Wedgewood neighborhood.. Close proximity to grocery, restaurants, retail, + bus stop. This elegant + inviting home is a complete remodel! Updates include brand new custom plantation shutters in the living room, custom USB port outlets throughout and Restoration Hardware drapes. Luxurious bathroom includes Italian porcelain tile, Restoration Hardware fixtures and Bluetooth remote control mood lighting, fan and music system . 1 car garage+ driveway. Peacefully situated on a large corner lot w/ un fenced side yards. Step out the French doors to the covered private, back patio with views of the park like Japanese garden. Move in costs are 1st months rent, security/damage deposit +. $45 application fee per adult. Monthly rent + $7 fee can be paid online after move in. Sorry no pets.