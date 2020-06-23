All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4215 North East 85th South

4215 NE 85th St · No Longer Available
Location

4215 NE 85th St, Seattle, WA 98115
Wedgwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
Another exceptional listing by Jeffi with Renter's Warehouse. Call 206-280-5756 to schedule a tour. Tranquility located in the heart of Seattle's desirable Wedgewood neighborhood.. Close proximity to grocery, restaurants, retail, + bus stop. This elegant + inviting home is a complete remodel! Updates include brand new custom plantation shutters in the living room, custom USB port outlets throughout and Restoration Hardware drapes. Luxurious bathroom includes Italian porcelain tile, Restoration Hardware fixtures and Bluetooth remote control mood lighting, fan and music system . 1 car garage+ driveway. Peacefully situated on a large corner lot w/ un fenced side yards. Step out the French doors to the covered private, back patio with views of the park like Japanese garden. Move in costs are 1st months rent, security/damage deposit +. $45 application fee per adult. Monthly rent + $7 fee can be paid online after move in. Sorry no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4215 North East 85th South have any available units?
4215 North East 85th South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 4215 North East 85th South currently offering any rent specials?
4215 North East 85th South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4215 North East 85th South pet-friendly?
No, 4215 North East 85th South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4215 North East 85th South offer parking?
Yes, 4215 North East 85th South offers parking.
Does 4215 North East 85th South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4215 North East 85th South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4215 North East 85th South have a pool?
No, 4215 North East 85th South does not have a pool.
Does 4215 North East 85th South have accessible units?
No, 4215 North East 85th South does not have accessible units.
Does 4215 North East 85th South have units with dishwashers?
No, 4215 North East 85th South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4215 North East 85th South have units with air conditioning?
No, 4215 North East 85th South does not have units with air conditioning.
