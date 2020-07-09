All apartments in Seattle
4203 43rd Ave NE
4203 43rd Ave NE

4203 43rd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4203 43rd Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
Laurelhurst

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b99425f02c ---- Gorgeous 1930?s Tudor home in immaculate Laurelhurst community. Beautifully remodeled to maintain original charm. Gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout. Chef?s kitchen with high end stainless appliances, honed granite counter tops and large island. 1 Bedroom on main floor with original built-ins, plus .75 bath. Master bedroom upstairs with western view of Lake Washington. View from 2nd bedroom as well. 3rd bedroom has bonus room which could be used for extra closet or storage. Full bath upstairs. Huge deck off dining room, great for entertaining. Bonus room in basement, plus possible 5th bedroom or office. Washer and dryer. Seasonal Beach Club membership possible with approved application and payment of annual fee. COMMUNITY NAME: Laurelhurst YEAR BUILT: 1930 SCHOOLS Elementary: Laurelhurst | Middle/Jr High: Eckstein | High: Roosevelt APPLIANCES Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Washer | Dryer PARKING Driveway or street, garage not accessible for vehicle HEATING Gas Forced Air UTILITIES INCLUDED None LEASE DETAILS 12 Month or greater with approval STANDARD DEPOSIT Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $5549. We may ask for last month\'s rent based on income, credit score, or background check results. PETS Pets Accepted | Small dogs and cats ? Pet is possible with prior approval ? Pet must be over 2 years old ? Pet must neutered or spayed ? Pet must be and under 30lbs ? No aggressive breeds ? Other restrictions may apply ? Monthly pet administration fees are $25 per pet. PET DEPOSIT Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is $500 per pet. This deposit would be an addition to the standard deposit and refundable subject to property condition on move out. EASY TO APPLY ONLINE! $37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card! https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties Bus Route Secured Mailbox View

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4203 43rd Ave NE have any available units?
4203 43rd Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4203 43rd Ave NE have?
Some of 4203 43rd Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4203 43rd Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
4203 43rd Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4203 43rd Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4203 43rd Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 4203 43rd Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 4203 43rd Ave NE offers parking.
Does 4203 43rd Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4203 43rd Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4203 43rd Ave NE have a pool?
No, 4203 43rd Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 4203 43rd Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 4203 43rd Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4203 43rd Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4203 43rd Ave NE has units with dishwashers.

