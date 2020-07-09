4203 43rd Ave NE

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b99425f02c ---- Gorgeous 1930?s Tudor home in immaculate Laurelhurst community. Beautifully remodeled to maintain original charm. Gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout. Chef?s kitchen with high end stainless appliances, honed granite counter tops and large island. 1 Bedroom on main floor with original built-ins, plus .75 bath. Master bedroom upstairs with western view of Lake Washington. View from 2nd bedroom as well. 3rd bedroom has bonus room which could be used for extra closet or storage. Full bath upstairs. Huge deck off dining room, great for entertaining. Bonus room in basement, plus possible 5th bedroom or office. Washer and dryer. Seasonal Beach Club membership possible with approved application and payment of annual fee. COMMUNITY NAME: Laurelhurst YEAR BUILT: 1930 SCHOOLS Elementary: Laurelhurst | Middle/Jr High: Eckstein | High: Roosevelt APPLIANCES Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Washer | Dryer PARKING Driveway or street, garage not accessible for vehicle HEATING Gas Forced Air UTILITIES INCLUDED None LEASE DETAILS 12 Month or greater with approval STANDARD DEPOSIT Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $5549. We may ask for last month\'s rent based on income, credit score, or background check results. PETS Pets Accepted | Small dogs and cats ? Pet is possible with prior approval ? Pet must be over 2 years old ? Pet must neutered or spayed ? Pet must be and under 30lbs ? No aggressive breeds ? Other restrictions may apply ? Monthly pet administration fees are $25 per pet. PET DEPOSIT Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is $500 per pet. This deposit would be an addition to the standard deposit and refundable subject to property condition on move out. EASY TO APPLY ONLINE! $37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card! https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties Bus Route Secured Mailbox View