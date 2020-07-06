All apartments in Seattle
Last updated November 12 2019 at 12:00 PM

418 Highland Dr, #4

418 Highland Dr · No Longer Available
Location

418 Highland Dr, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Queen Anne Condo - Welcome home to this beautiful one bedroom, one bath Queen Anne condo. Excellent territorial views and gorgeous landscaping create an urban getaway next to Bhy Kracke Park. This home features large picture windows, hardwood floors, open kitchen and dining area, and an elegant bathroom with slate floors and tile tub surround. Enjoy living in a well maintained five unit complex with shared washer / dryer, assigned parking spot, and secure entry building.

Queen Anne offers superb coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, a farmers' market, parks, stunning views, and more! You will be at the heart of it all, near to the Seattle Center, world class dining and entertainment, and the convenience of downtown and South Lake Union.

- Utilities (water, sewer, garbage) $100 flat rate per month.
- Tenant pays for electricity.
- Assigned Off-street parking included.
- 12 month lease preferred.
- Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website, http://mapleleafmgt.com/, to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.
- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
- No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
- All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants
- Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
- One cat negotiable. Additional pet rent may apply.
- View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5290349)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 Highland Dr, #4 have any available units?
418 Highland Dr, #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 418 Highland Dr, #4 have?
Some of 418 Highland Dr, #4's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 Highland Dr, #4 currently offering any rent specials?
418 Highland Dr, #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 Highland Dr, #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 418 Highland Dr, #4 is pet friendly.
Does 418 Highland Dr, #4 offer parking?
Yes, 418 Highland Dr, #4 offers parking.
Does 418 Highland Dr, #4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 418 Highland Dr, #4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 Highland Dr, #4 have a pool?
No, 418 Highland Dr, #4 does not have a pool.
Does 418 Highland Dr, #4 have accessible units?
No, 418 Highland Dr, #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 418 Highland Dr, #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 418 Highland Dr, #4 does not have units with dishwashers.

