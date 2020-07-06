418 Highland Dr, #4

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Queen Anne Condo - Welcome home to this beautiful one bedroom, one bath Queen Anne condo. Excellent territorial views and gorgeous landscaping create an urban getaway next to Bhy Kracke Park. This home features large picture windows, hardwood floors, open kitchen and dining area, and an elegant bathroom with slate floors and tile tub surround. Enjoy living in a well maintained five unit complex with shared washer / dryer, assigned parking spot, and secure entry building.



Queen Anne offers superb coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, a farmers' market, parks, stunning views, and more! You will be at the heart of it all, near to the Seattle Center, world class dining and entertainment, and the convenience of downtown and South Lake Union.



- Utilities (water, sewer, garbage) $100 flat rate per month.

- Tenant pays for electricity.

- Assigned Off-street parking included.

- 12 month lease preferred.

- Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website, http://mapleleafmgt.com/, to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.

- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

- No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

- All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants

- Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

- One cat negotiable. Additional pet rent may apply.

- View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5290349)