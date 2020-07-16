All apartments in Seattle
415 W. Mercer St #503
Last updated April 18 2019 at 11:23 AM

415 W. Mercer St #503

415 West Mercer Street · No Longer Available
Location

415 West Mercer Street, Seattle, WA 98119
Lower Queen Anne

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
415 W. Mercer St #503 Available 04/19/19 Modern 1 Bedroom in Lower Queen Anne - You will love to come home to this cozy updated 1 bedroom condo ideally located in Lower Queen Anne. Great modern feel with concrete slab ceilings and clean lines throughout. Updated kitchen flows into spacious living area with Puget Sound views. Nice sized bedroom with updated en suite bathroom w/ heated flooring. Full size W/D in unit.

Quiet building located conveniently close to everything in lower QA. Short walk to bus stops and to restaurants and nightlife.

12 month lease
No Smoking
No Pets
1 Garage Parking Spot w/ EV hookup if needed

***Please contact Eric at 425-835-2406 to view***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4810772)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 W. Mercer St #503 have any available units?
415 W. Mercer St #503 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 415 W. Mercer St #503 currently offering any rent specials?
415 W. Mercer St #503 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 W. Mercer St #503 pet-friendly?
No, 415 W. Mercer St #503 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 415 W. Mercer St #503 offer parking?
Yes, 415 W. Mercer St #503 offers parking.
Does 415 W. Mercer St #503 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 W. Mercer St #503 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 W. Mercer St #503 have a pool?
No, 415 W. Mercer St #503 does not have a pool.
Does 415 W. Mercer St #503 have accessible units?
No, 415 W. Mercer St #503 does not have accessible units.
Does 415 W. Mercer St #503 have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 W. Mercer St #503 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 415 W. Mercer St #503 have units with air conditioning?
No, 415 W. Mercer St #503 does not have units with air conditioning.
